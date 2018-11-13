Take a trip to HCA’s Candy Cane Lane

It’s hard to believe, but the holidays are just around the corner now. Thanksgiving is not quite two weeks away, bringing with it a time to reflect on our blessings. It also officially ushers in the beginning of what we hope will be a season of joy and merriment.

A nip is in the air, stores are stocking shelves with Christmas ornaments, wrapping paper and colorful lights, and advertisers are beginning to promote everything from products to upcoming events, like Christmas in the City, parades and shopping extravaganzas.

All signal the start of this special time of the year.

One of the first to kick off the holiday season is Harrells Christian Academy, whose Candy Cane Lane offers unique shopping, fellowship, delicious food and the simple delight of doing something special for youngsters and their educational needs.

This is not an event restricted to those tied to HCA either; it’s open to the public. We hope residents here and in neighboring counties will take a ride down to Harrells and browse this winter wonderland, an entertaining treat that is sure to put you in the Christmas mood.

This is the fifth year HCA parents and volunteers have transformed the Foundation Center into a merry marketplace, a wonderland, if you will, of exhibitors offering a buffet of accessories, home decor and unique gift items sure to help you check off many of those on your Christmas gift-giving list.

The event raises money for HCA mission for educational and spiritual excellence, making a trip to the school even more of an opportunity to have a good time and help someone along the way.

But the event isn’t all about shopping either. There’s the old-fashioned gingerbread house decorating contest, some good food to enjoy and an opportunity for youngsters to have their pictures taken with Santa, photographs they can take home and enjoy.

The Preview Party is Thursday from 6 until 9 p.m., and the general admission events are Friday, 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased from HCA students and parents or you can get them at the door.

Like the Jingle Mingle Market that Clinton High has often sponsored each year, Candy Cane Lane provides the perfect combination of holiday fun and community spirit that can provide us our first real taste of holiday magic for the season.

PTO volunteers and school staff have worked tirelessly for months to bring this holiday extravaganza to life, and to make it a special treat for all those willing to give it a try.

We hope their efforts are supported by all those who can take a few minutes to drive to Harrells, walk through the candy canes and head on into the shopping wonderland to enjoy a Christmas transformation that will ignite the spirit of the holiday season in us all.

We thank those who make Candy Cane Lane possible, not just for the Christmas spirit it will invoke but for the opportunities it helps provide for youngsters from our county and beyond who have chosen to to make HCA their educational home.