We’re all in this together; it’s time we acted like it

As the dust begins settling after last week’s election, there are many take-aways to be had, not the least of which is that Americans proved that they do still care about their country and want a say in how its run, based on the historic totals of those going to the polls.

While everyone, including the President, has their own version of the election shake-out, what we know for certain is that in North Carolina the power-hungry GOP lost its super-majority and learned quickly that voters don’t care much for the strong-arm tactics they tried to use to yank power away from the governor’s office and place it within their own grasp.

On the national front, Democrats were given control of the House in a move we feel certain is a testament to voters believing that the GOP-led House didn’t wisely utilize the trust constituents had placed in them; and while the Senate picked up a few GOP seats, we still heard the whisper of a message to both sides of the aisle to learn to work together again.

And that’s the message we hope lawmakers at the state and national level heed as they return to work.

It should no longer be business as usual in Washington, where back-biting and finger-pointing has become the norm, and game-playing for the sake of one-upmanship has left most Americans hard-pressed to respect the men and women who have been elected to serve.

Democrats in the House have an opportunity to rise above the fray now and, in so doing, become the architects of a different order, one that includes setting an example of bipartisanship that can truly make an already great country even better.

While many buy into the political hype that President Trump used to ride into the White House, the truth is America has always been great; it’s been those who lead her that have been tarnished. And it is lawmakers’ bickering that continues to dull the shine.

Whether Nancy Pelosi or some other Democrat gets the all-powerful role of Speaker of the House, it will be their charge to provide the kind of leadership that directs us back to a time when we could agree to disagree on principals but work together to find a middle ground that is worthy of the morals, faith and ethics we believe this country and its people should stand for.

We don’t expect lawmakers from either party to agree on everything. In fact, we believe it is in disagreement — but with respect for others’ opinions — that the greatest policies and laws are derived, as differing views give way to hammered out compromise that ensures all sides are represented fairly.

Democrats in the House can choose to make this their shining moment or they can allow themselves to get bogged down in the mire of past grievances and strong desires to reciprocate for perceived past wrongs.

And Republicans have the same choices.

For the sake of America and her people, we hope the House and Senate find a way to restore true order, true checks and balances and true concern to the hub of our nation.

And we hope the American people will hold them accountable to do that very thing. With the muscle of our vote, we have the power to ensure that America’s lawmakers are focused on the things that matter. To do that, we have to take the college sports mentality out of politics. This isn’t about the red team or the blue team; it’s about the American team.

We’re all in this together; it’s time we began to act like it. The outcome we all want is dependent upon it.