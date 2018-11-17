Partnership for Children makes a difference

One of Sampson County’s best educational treasures is the Partnership for Children, a non-profit/private organization designed to provide programs and services for children ages birth to 5 years old and their families. Though often a political pawn in the halls of the state’s General Assembly, the work of the Partnership for Children, at least in our county, continues to be a beneficial tool for children.

We are fortunate here to have such a fine organization and the terrific individuals who staff the facility.

Through the leadership of Dr. Victoria Byrd and her fine staff, the love of learning is being instilled in children from a very early age and a solid foundation of literacy and interaction is being honed.

The Partnership for Children clearly lays a solid foundation for the children who are involved in its many programs, preparing them for what we believe will be a successful educational journey once they enter kindergarten.

The Partnerships programs and activities, as its website attests, focuses on areas of early care and education and aims to provide support in school readiness, high quality childcare, teacher education and accessing health services.

Beyond the words, though, are the actions easily witnessed in the way children (and often their parents) who have been through some of their programs behave. This past Friday, for example, during a visit to the Partnership office to photograph Partnership parents and their children for an ad campaign, we saw firsthand the love of learning brightly shining in the eyes of kids — some as young as 8 months — as mothers brought out books and began to read to them.

Tiny hands reached to turn pages; small voices tried to mimic the words their mothers were reading; and squeals of delight rang out as youngsters were allowed to pick a book from the dozens upon dozens available for them. Some quickly gave up toys for a chance to listen to a book being read. Impressive to say the least!

While the Partnership offers numerous programs (100 percent funded through federal and state funding as well as private donations), including NC Pre-Kindergarten, Professional Development and Parents as Teachers, one of its latest partnerships is perhaps one of its best.

That program teams the Partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, offering children from birth to 4 1/2, the opportunity to receive a free book in the mail once a month.

Gifting someone with the opportunity to read is a wonderful act of kindness and a program that every parent of a youngster should consider participating in while the opportunity is available. It’s as easy as visiting the Partnership’s website, scpfc.org, and filling out the application.

Books are free and arrive in the mail once a month, offering excitement for a child in both the receiving of the gift and the added bonus of having a parent sit down with them and read to them from that book.

The doors such gifts open are hard to describe; the love of learning it instills a gift that continues to give year after year for the rest of their lives.

It is no wonder, given the Partnership’s bend toward foundational learning for children, that Bryd would want to be a part of DPIL, doing everything she can through the Partnership to get parents actively involved in this amazing program.

If you aren’t already signed up for the free books, please consider doing so today. Again the books are available at no charge to children (birth to 4 1/2) no matter their parents’ income.

Signing up for the books is the first step; receiving them is the next. But perhaps the biggest step of all, once a child is receiving the books is, as parents, taking the time to sit down with your little ones and reading to them. Doing so provides bonding time, teaches a love of reading and, as time goes by, opens up amazing avenues for them along their educational journey.

Our Partnership does amazing work through all its programs, particularly those geared toward instilling a love of learning in children. We thank Byrd and her staff for all they do. It does make a difference.