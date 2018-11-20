Soccer champs showed class and character

Retired Coach Lou Holtz says he always follows three rules: Do the right thing, do the best you can, and always show people you care.

On a Raleigh soccer field Saturday afternoon, Clinton High School’s Dark Horses did all three, securing the 2A State Soccer Championship title in a historic victory that not only proved this remarkable team’s mettle but demonstrated their sportsmanship and highlighted the character of a group of young men who have impressed us more and more season after season.

With the full-force of a community behind them, supportive parents cheering them and coaches believing in them, this team was destined to be special from the start. You could see it in the way, season after season, they rooted for one another on and off the field, shared the glory of victories and accepted the bruising losses as a challenge to better themselves.

Perhaps most impressive was the camaraderie and shared faith these young men have demonstrated, a brotherhood bound by friendships, a competitive spirit, a love of the game and an abiding desire to be the very best they could be.

We appreciate and applaud the way they prayed together before each game, showed respect to their coaches and worked hard at practices and during games, giving their all each and every time they stepped onto the field.

It has been easy to see that they understand and believe in the team concept, knowing that while they might be outstanding athletes, it is only as a cohesive unit that the best results can be achieved; their impressive 26-1 season record attests to that fact.

So does the way they played Saturday. Though Coach Brad Spell acknowledged that the team had a moment of doubt when they were down 1-0, his encouraging words of “keep playing, keep believing,” was just the inspiration the team needed to put every ounce of energy, pride and determination into making the dreams they’d had since kids become a reality.

And perhaps they looked down at their wrists, where their faith and love of community was evident. There, in marker, each player had written a Bible verse that we understand Samantha DiPinto, proud Dark Horse supporter and owner of Southern Style, had shared — Proverbs 21:31: The horse is made ready for the day of battle, but victory rests with the Lord.

Armed with that confidence, they did the best they could. On the strength of Parker Norris’ two goals (he’d already had 33 in 26 games), and the might of a team unwilling to give up, the Horses galloped into the history books, and, in so doing, made an already proud community light up with just that much more excitement.

And if the victory and the 2A State Championship title wasn’t enough to bring home Saturday, goalie Reid Walters’ sportsmanship on the field added the exclamation point, as he showed his team’s care and concern for others by helping an opponent on the playing field.

As we understand it, a Newton-Conover player went to the ground with a cramp, and, as the action went to the other end of the field, Walters ran out to assist the opposing player, stretching his leg for him. It was a compassionate act by a really classy kid, one of many on a team of young athletes with great character.

The Dark Horse soccer team showed class, pride and character throughout the season, and most particularly in the state championship game. By doing so, the winning, as they say, took care of itself. And that would have been true whether their record had been 26-1 or 1-26.

We are proud of our Dark Horses for bringing home the victory but more importantly for showing all of us a character that we would all to well to emulate.