A friendship worth fighting for

Mark S. Price -

When you’re a school teacher and you hear loud boisterous voices coming from inside the room just after you’ve momentarily left your classroom, that’s never a good thing.

I left my sixth grade students as they were independently studying for a final exam. I came back to find the majority of them standing in a circle cheering as two boys in the center were going at each others over, of all things , a girl.

I was about one microsecond from having both a coronary and smacking those boys upside the head.

Now I was the one making all the noise. I turned into a fire-breathing dragon demanding all the students sit back in their seats and continue to study for their test while I snatched both Josh Bostick and Ryan Campbell by the back of their shirts and drug them upstairs to the library for a tongue lashing.

And to think, this was a Christian school. But, kids will be kids no matter what setting you put them in. Of course, as their teacher, I wasn’t thinking of blessing them with holy water. I was thinking of drowning them in it.

As a brand new teacher fresh out of college, with only one other teaching assignment for a year and a half under my belt, I was still coming into my own with the fragile balance of being a fair teacher and a strict disciplinarian.

Looking back on my first year as the sixth grade teacher at Praise Christian Academy (PCA) in North Versailles, Pa., it was definitely a challenging one to say the least. From cutting a student’s hair in front of his peers to jumbling my words and swearing at my charges, I was ready for the year to come to an end.

I was out in the hallway, just outside my classroom, putting up goodbye letters I had written to each one of my students letting them know how they have grown during the course of the year and how they impacted my life.

It was the end of the school year. I wanted to enjoy the last few days with my students, forgetting about the trouble and turmoil and remembering the good things that took place.

But that just wasn’t the case with these bunch of hooligans. They tried my patience until I didn’t think I had any left.

And now this!

“What was all the commotion about?” I asked myself while flinging open the door and seeing the mob scene in front of me. It looked liked something right out of “The Principal,” a 1987 blockbuster movie starring Jim Belushi and Louis Gossett, Jr.

I was ready to grab for a baseball bat.

When I pulled Josh and Ryan off the floor, I didn’t let go of them until I sat them in a pair of chairs in the school library. Their eardrums were most likely ringing from all the yelling I did all the way up the stairs and down the large corridor.

Those two boys probably saw smoke pouring from my nostrils as I laid into them explaining the gravity of the situation, not to mention that fighting was barbaric and never solved anything.

Josh, who came to our school mid-year for getting booted from his last one for fighting, would be expelled and forced to repeat the sixth grade a third time. Ryan‘s parents were one step away from sending their son to another Christian school. He would not be able to finish out the last two years with the friends he’s known since kindergarten.

“You boys mean to much to me to let that happen to you,” I fumed. “But that’s what’s going to happen if I turn you into the principal’s office.”

I had to get some air before completely losing it.

Having just pulled them off of each other, I was taking a huge risk leaving them alone for the next several minutes while I tended to other business. However, they also knew that if I came back to break up another fight, they would have chosen their own fate.

As nervous as I was walking out that door, I had to do it. I was giving them the opportunity to grow as young men by helping them realize that fighting was childish and there were more appropriate ways to solve their disagreements.

When I came back to the library, all was quiet. As I entered the room, I overheard them talking about the end of the year school picnic and knew they worked it out.

The two remained close friends for the last two years of their education at PCA . I sat there with tears of joy at their eighth grade banquet thinking about all the memories we shared. They certainly left an indelible impression upon my life.

Mark S. Price https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-3.jpg Mark S. Price

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.