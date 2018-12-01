Saudi Arabia, hogs and change

Mac McPhail -

What does the hog industry and Saudi Arabia have in common? With Saudi Arabia being a strict Muslin nation, and the religion’s aversion to pork, you would think very little. Except both being mentioned in this column. But maybe there is something else, and it has something to do with the human nature in all of us.

A few weeks ago, I saw a headline on WRAL.com which read, “Smithfield rolls out biogas plan, says it will cover most lagoons.” The article stated how Smithfield Foods, the pork industry giant, plans to deal with the massive amount of hog waste from their hog farm operations.

The article stated that the company plans to install lagoon covers at most of its farms in North Carolina. Smithfield Foods also “said it would install “manure to energy” projects to cover lagoons and capture methane at 90 percent of its “finishing spaces” in North Carolina and Utah, and at nearly all of them in Missouri, over the next 10 years.”

Smithfield Foods is also developing a biogas plan to convert the methane produced by hog waste into electricity and natural gas. They already have an operation in this area which is collecting methane from hog waste from area hog farms, which is being converted to electricity for Duke Energy.

The idea of using hog waste for biofuels and energy has been around for some time. Around twenty years ago, while working with the Revenue Department, I talked with people who saw the prospects of such innovation, and were working toward it. But it has taken until now for there to be serious moves toward it. And there has been discussion over the years about what to do about the lagoon system for hog waste.

Technology in this area has improved greatly over the past years, and the benefits from the changes are much more feasible now. But these technological improvements are expensive, very expensive. So why now is Smithfield Foods adopting these new expensive practices that will change the way hog farms operate?

There are environmental concerns that will be addressed by these changes, and there is the long range possibility that the energy generated from the hog waste will be profitable. But it seems the main reason the hog industry is adopting these expensive innovations is that they have determined that they have to. I’m sure the huge cost of losing those recent nuisance lawsuits, with more on the horizon, played a huge part in the recent announced changes. So the changes will take place, despite the cost and difficulty in implementing them. Hopefully, these changes will, in long run, benefit the hog industry and hog farmers, who are such a vital part of our local economy. Because staying the same is apparently no longer an option.

Evidently staying the same is still an option in Saudi Arabia. The rulers in the Middle East country have ruled with a firm hand for years. Women are oppressed, and any dissent against leadership is quickly and decisively handled with an iron fist. The recent apparent involvement by the crown prince in the brutal murder of Washington Post writer and critic of the Saudi rulers, Jamal Khashoggi, has shown that there is still much room for positive change in the kingdom. But the change will be slow, as long as the Saudi rulers have oil and all the wealth that comes with it. Why change when you don’t have to.

In his excellent book, “The World is Flat,” New York Times columnist, Thomas Friedman, writes of the worldwide changes that are happening quickly in technology, communication, economics, etc. Written in 2005, it is interesting to see how accurate he was in his predictions, and how they are considered commonplace today, only a little over a decade later. In the book, Freidman wrote of Saudi Arabia and their reluctance to change.

Friedman writes, “There is no other invention like necessity, and only when falling oil prices force the leaders in the Middle East to change their contexts will they change.

People don’t change when you tell them they should. They change when they tell themselves they must. Or as John Hopkins foreign affairs professor Michael Mandelbaum puts it, ‘People don’t change when you tell them there is a better option. They change when they conclude that they have no other option.’”

What is true of corporations, like Smithfield Foods, and countries, like Saudi Arabia, is also true of us as individuals. We know that there are changes we need to make personally. You know, the problem we have with (fill in the blank). But we haven’t changed because we haven’t had to, yet. Will we wait until there is no other option? But what if it ends up being too late to make the change? What if it’s too late

Mac McPhail https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_general-pics-025.jpg Mac McPhail

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]