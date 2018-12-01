Our firefighters take selflessness to another level

When already selfless people go above and beyond their everyday calling to help others, it is both an eye-opening experience and a teachable moment.

Both have been on display during the Clinton Fire Department’s efforts to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through its annual Fill the Boot campaign.

Already hometown heroes by virtue of the jobs they do to help friend and stranger, alike, in their time of need, when we saw firefighters on the city streets, armed with a smile, a boot and a hope that people would drop money into it, we knew immediately that a positive example was being set.

Hard-working and ready to respond to the call no matter what time of day or night, firefighters, like all first responders, have our respect and appreciation. Watching them work just as hard to raise money for such a worthwhile cause only deepened both.

The Fill the Boot campaign here isn’t a new one. In fact, we’ve always touted firefighters for championing such a good cause. But somehow this year it took on an even deeper meaning, perhaps because we know how hard the men and women of the Clinton Fire Department have been working, particularly during the recent hurricane.

And, too, the fact that firefighters started this campaign then had to stop it half a day in because of stormy weather only to restart it this week, showed a tenacity and spirit of unselfishness that made their example rise to the top.

Their efforts raised over $9,300, money that will help fund research and life-enhancing programs, such as state-of-the-art support groups and MDA Care Center and, what’s more, send more than a dozen Sampson kids to summer camp at Victory Junction.

The camp, itself, is a life-changing experience, offering youngsters with MD a camp outing in an environment without barriers and at no cost to their families.

We cannot thank our firefighters enough for the efforts they put forth to raise money for such a worthwhile organization and its causes; and we cannot applaud residents enough for their giving nature, seen time and again in this community. It is a combination that is hard to beat, and one that manages to make a tremendous differences in the lives of others.

The MDA, which leads the fight to free individuals from the harm of muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life, is a great organization that has done amazing things for those impacted by the disease.

That our firefighters have chosen to take on this cause year after year speaks volumes on its own. Coupled with the service they provide to citizens day in and day out makes an already laudable act something we would all do well to mirror in our own lives.

As Denis Leary so aptly put it, firefighters are some of the most selfless public servants you will ever encounter.

We have always thought so, too. But when we see them on the street, boot in hand, working to help others in another meaningful way, it adds the exclamation point to what we’ve always believed.