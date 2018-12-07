The free trade winds

For thousands of years, people living on the continents of Asia, Africa, the Americas, Europe and Australia were isolated and didn’t even know of the existence of the other parts of the world. The sailing expeditions of Christopher Columbus and other explorers changed that. They opened the door to the modern world we know. And in the process, vigorous trade began, some quite beneficial, some harmful.

The many things that traveled the world to places they had not been seen before included bananas, beans, cattle, cocoa (chocolate), coconuts, coffee, cotton, dogs, fertilizer, horses, corn, oranges, pepper, pigs, potatoes, rice, rubber trees, silk, spice, sugar cane, sweet potatoes, tea, tomatoes, and wheat.

Potatoes moved from the Andes mountains in South America to Europe where they became a staple food source for the Irish. Unfortunately, a potato disease followed causing widespread famine, and it caused an estimated one million Irish citizens to trade countries, many of them immigrating to the United States.

Sugar cane from India had been grown for centuries and crudely refined, but improved refining made that sweet sugar the elixir of choice for most of the world. Tea escaped its home in China and became a popular beverage in many other countries. Coffee left its home in Africa and became a universally favorite octane booster across the entire world. Rice from China, corn from Mexico, wheat from the Middle East, and soybeans from China feed the modern world. Rubber trees were taken from the Amazon jungle and transplanted in an ideal growing environment in Asia. It is difficult to imagine what automobiles would be like without rubber tires.

Fertilizer (guano) discovered on the Pacific coast of Peru was imported to Europe where it increased food production and, subsequently, population. We now manufacture fertilizer. Vaclav Smil, Professor Emeritus from the University of Manitoba, writes in his book Energy and Civilization that 40 percent of the current population of the world could not exist without manufactured fertilizer.

The trading frenzy also produced some dubious results. The Spanish discovered a rich vein of silver in Bolivia and began to feel wealthy. They used their new wealth to fight wars and soon exhausted their wealth and ultimately lost their empire. Diseases followed the commercial trade including cholera, diphtheria, encephalitis, influenza, hepatitis, malaria, measles, meningitis, pneumonia, scarlet fever, tuberculosis, typhus, and yellow fever. Those diseases greatly diminished the population of native Americans. Mosquitoes that vector malaria and yellow fever also made the passage to distant lands. Tobacco, a carcinogenic plant, was transmitted from America to England, courtesy of Sir Walter Raleigh, where it became a sensation, and then it was cultivated in America and elsewhere with unfortunate results. Opium, used since ancient times in the Middle East, traveled the globe, and it is the raw ingredient for heroin. Coca leaves from the South American Andes mountains, spread around the world, and we know it as cocaine. Europeans introduced the world to the modern age of firearms. We know that some of these things are not good for us, but eliminating them is an elusive goal.

The transmission of disease was unintentional, and the harm caused by tobacco was not yet understood. But the trade in human beings was another matter. Slavery, perhaps the ultimate expression of greed, was widely implemented in the Americas. Human slaves, bought and sold, were compelled to do the most grueling work: sugar cane, tobacco, and cotton farming. Indentured servitude was another system for labor procurement. Europeans who wanted to migrate to America could agree to work for an employer in the New World for, typically, five years in exchange for a cramped ride across the Atlantic in a sailing vessel. The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution adopted just after the U.S. Civil War prohibits both slavery and indentured servitude. Slowly, we work toward that “more perfect union” envisioned in the preamble to the United States Constitution.

Historians call this trade activity the “Columbian Exchange” after Christopher Columbus.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Jack-Stevenson.jpg

By Jack Stevenson Guest columnist

Jack Stevenson is retired, served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service, and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans, and writes commentary for community newspapers.

Jack Stevenson is retired, served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service, and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans, and writes commentary for community newspapers.