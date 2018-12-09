The American patriot we don’t talk about

Haym Salomon was a successful New York merchant when the American Revolution began. He supported the revolutionary cause, and in 1776, he was arrested by the British who were then dominant in New York. He was eventually released, but he was again seized and imprisoned in 1778 and sentenced to death. He escaped and fled to Philadelphia. Before he came to America, he had worked in financial circles in Europe. He had widespread contacts and, at least, a rudimentary knowledge of several European languages. In Philadelphia, he became the French financial agent. The French were allied with the American revolutionaries.

The American revolutionaries had no power to raise funds by taxation. Funding for General George Washington’s army was a supreme challenge. Histories of the conflict recount the depravations suffered by the soldiers including deficiencies of food, clothing, and shelter in winter, all because of insufficient funding. Robert Morris was the American Superintendent of Finance. Both Morris and Salomon raised money for the patriot cause. Both Morris and Salomon also loaned their personal funds to the revolutionary cause with no assurance that the money would be repaid. Salomon also personally paid the expenses of some members of the Continental Congress when they were in Philadelphia.

Salomon’s most important contribution occurred near the end of the war. British forces commanded by Cornwallis were concentrated on the Virginia peninsula that lies between the York and James rivers where they could not maneuver or escape except by sea. It was a grand opportunity to defeat the British, but General Washington’s treasury was empty. It was Haym Salomon who raised the funds that allowed the American patriots to advance and obtain the surrender of the British and guarantee the independence of America.

During the time that Haym Salomon was imprisoned by the British, he acquired tuberculosis, an incurable and often fatal disease. Salomon’s wife was very young. They had three children and were expecting a fourth child. She heard rumors that her husband was too generous with the family money. According to Shirley Milgrim, who wrote an historical tract about Haym Salomon, Haym’s wife asked him about their finances. “But Haym, our children—will there be something left for them to inherit from us?” Haym Salomon replied, “Yes, a country where they’ll be free to differ in the way they worship God and still enjoy the friendship of other people.”

During World War Two, a liberty ship was designated the USS Haym Salomon.

A statue in downtown Chicago presents a likeness of George Washington, Robert Morris, and Haym Salomon.

A U.S. postage stamp issued in 1975 has the following inscription on the reverse side of the stamp. “Financial Hero—Businessman and broker Haym Salomon was responsible for raising most of the money needed to finance the American Revolution and later to save the new nation from collapse.”

Salomon’s name does not appear in most U.S. history books. Haym Salomon was an immigrant, a Jew, and an American patriot. We cannot repay his financial losses, but we can pay a debt of gratitude for his vital contribution by giving him appropriate recognition.

By Jack Stevenson Guest columnist

Jack Stevenson is retired, served two years in Vietnam as an infantry officer, retired from military service, and worked three years as a U.S. Civil Service employee. He also worked in Egypt as an employee of the former Radio Corporation of America (RCA). Currently, he reads history, follows issues important to Americans, and writes commentary for community newspapers.

