The great snowball fight

It’s funny how the little white icy stuff called snow can cause your heart to fill with glee as you sense a certain excitement resonate through your body, making you feel like a kid again.

That’s how it was for me during my freshman year in college at Evangel University, in Springfield, Mo., when the first snow of the season blanketed the campus.

The snow began to fall late Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning the ground was covered.

While many classes were being canceled due to the professors inability to drive into work, mine somehow managed to weather the wintry conditions. Therefore, I was required to attend classes during the early morning and afternoon.

While on my way to class, I passed by several of my fellow schoolmates having fun as they played in the new fallen snow. I wanted so badly to join them, but duty called.

However, Friday night made up for all the fun I missed during the course of the day.

We had a reenactment of the Civil War, snowball-style.

Of the six dormitories on our college campus, three were at the northern end and three more were at the southern end. I lived in Scott Hall at the south end of campus.

When the battle began, the northern armies invaded the south loaded with snowball ammunition.

After approximately an hour of defending our territory, we successfully drove the Yankees through the main corridor of campus back to their homeland.

Although we didn’t have fraternity houses, each dorm had, what they called, fraternity floors.

My floor, Scott Second North (S2N), was called “The Dynasty.” We were known for our long standing rivalry with “The Frogs,” who lived in Lewis Hall, at the north end of campus.

After driving the enemy to the north, we spotted a masterful work of art on the front lawn of Lewis Hall. It was a snow sculpture of a frog sitting atop a pyramid, which must have taken several hours to complete.

Since the pyramid was a symbol of “The Dynasty,” the artwork was clearly a slap in the face to us. By having the frog sitting on top of the pyramid, “The Frogs” were insinuating they were superior to us.

As we surrounded the monument with the intentions of demolishing their handiwork, someone in the northern ranks notified “The Frogs.”

Within minutes, several of their number made an appearance making threats of bodily harm if we laid a finger on their precious gem.

Not about to back down from the obvious challenge, we began to hurl snowballs at “The Frogs” and their precious snow sculpture.

Although we didn’t succeed in destroying their coveted work-of-art, we did manage to engage another regiment into the battle.

Leading the charge, “The Frogs” drove us back to the southern end of campus.

After another hour of intense fighting, it appeared we were on the losing side as many of our number chose to go indoors for a warmer climate.

Desperate for a last stand to pull off a victory, my friends and I devised a plan to ensnare the enemy.

Acting as a decoy, I would pretend to fall and get hurt. Having a disability – that was quite plausible. After everyone stopped to help, my floor mates would pummel the enemy with an onslaught of snowballs.

Moments later, I did fall. And just as suspected, everyone came running to help. After some of the fellows took off their coats to cover me, they formed a circle and joined hands to pray. It was a Christian liberal arts university.

At first they were afraid to move me for fear of back or neck injury. However, not wanting to keep my lying on the frozen ground, a couple of my brother’s football buddies picked me up and helped me inside. My brother and I attended the same institution of higher learning.

If I didn’t know better, I would have thought half the football team tagged along for the ride. When I arrived in my dorm room with two muscular guys helping me, it was full of more guys with bulging muscles wearing their football jerseys.

They decided I needed to get into a tub of warm water to guard against frostbite. Someone was already drawing the water.

Those football players proceeded to take my clothes off to help me in the bathtub.

They might have been okay with stripping in front of each other and taking group showers after the game, but I wasn’t in the habit of giving anyone a free show.

Standing there in my birthday suit with all eyes on me, I was afraid to tell anyone the whole thing was just a ploy to bombard the opposing forces with snowballs.

Having kept that secret for the past 34 years, this is the first time I have ever told anyone the whole sorted story.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-1.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.