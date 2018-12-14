Enjoy Christmas festivities going on across Sampson

It really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas these days.

From the county seat to Sampson’s small towns, every municipality seems to be dressed in its holiday finest, with wreaths up and twinkling lights abounding. And, in like manner, residents from one end of the county to the other are decking the halls with everything from Christmas trees to yards filled with an array of magical Christmas figures bringing, we are sure, delight to every young girl and boy who sees it.

The ushering in of Christmas really began about a week ago when the towns of Roseboro and Autryville turned on the lights of their Christmas tree sand Clinton swung open its doors with the now annual Christmas in the City. Newton Grove, of course, lit up the circle a week ago and stepped off the county’s first parade.

Now, this weekend, others will join in the festivities. The town of Salemburg will hold its first-ever Small Town Christmas tonight, from 5-8 p.m., complete with a night of family fun that will include Santa and Mrs. Claus. Then the annual Clinton Christmas parade and the Shriner’s Pancake breakfast, will be held Saturday, Dec. 9. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. and, we are hoping the predicted rains will hold off so crowds that usually form early and enjoy the activities from sidewalks, business parking lots and the steps of The Sampson Independent offices (at the old post office) will still have the opportunity to enjoy the Chamber’s always wonderful yule-tide experience.

A week later, Roseboro will hold its night parade, kicking off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 followed by the town of Harrells, which will join the holiday magic with its now annual Sing Around the Christmas Tree, being held Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.

There are a plethora of ways to get in the Christmas spirit right here in Sampson County this year, and we hope residents will take advantage of as many of them as possible.

These are great ways to spend time with family and friends, support people who work hard every year to provide something nice for their towns and put yourself in the Christmas spirit in a big way.

It doesn’t matter where you’re from, or even if you live outside of Sampson County, make the trip to Harrells to sing carols around the tree; come see Santa in Salemburg tonight; put on your coat and head out to Roseboro to enjoy a night parade, the 14th the town has offered, and bundle up and don that rain coat, just in case, to watch Clinton’s parade.

For a small, rural county, Sampson provides a lot of Christmas cheer, offering ample opportunities for the young and young at heart to find the Christmas that is in their hearts.