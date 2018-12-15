This time I was correct

For once, a prediction that I made was correct. Of course, like those weather forecasters on TV, I’ll never remind you of the ones that I miss.

Back in August, concerning the never ending road construction on Sunset Avenue here in Clinton, I wrote, “The projected completion of the NC Hwy 24 road improvement has been backed up once again until the end of January 2019. That’s right, it will only be 433 days later than the original November 2017 completion date. But most of us who travel on Sunset Avenue here in Clinton on a regular basis surely notice the seemingly lack of urgency during the road construction. There seems to be many days when there is little or no work being done.”

Continuing, I wrote, “So, sad to say, I feel the January 2019 completion date is probably too optimistic. But I do have it from a reliable source that the project is to be completed by Christmas. They’re just not sure which Christmas.”

And it is obvious that all the roadwork is not going to be completed by the end of January. Now, the completion date is slated by NC DOT officials for some time next spring. I now predict it will be finished by the 4th of July. I’m just not sure which 4th of July.

It’s obvious that all the recent pressure placed on the NC DOT and the general contractor, Fred Smith Co., by Mayor Lew Starling and other local politicians has had an effect. It seems like there has been more work done on the project the last month than done in the previous six months. I appreciate Mayor Starling and the rest for taking them to task. I just wish they had done it sooner!

As we were leaving to go to a Christmas program this past Saturday afternoon, I noticed road crews hard at work on Sunset Ave. in the cold and rain. That’s right, on a Saturday, in the cold and rain! I surely hadn’t seen that before. I almost felt sorry for them. Well, almost. But I really don’t blame those workers. They are just doing their job. The blame in the delay of completion should squarely go to the general contractor, Fred Smith Co., and the NC DOT. And to the politicians that it looks like were involved in awarding Fred Smith Co. the highway construction contract to begin with.

A sentence in a recent article in this newspaper about problems with the completion of the project simply stated probably the main reason for the delay. It stated that “Fred Smith is a smaller contractor, with smaller crews and utilizes subcontractors.” In other words, this may have been too big and too complicated a project for Fred Smith Co. to handle. I heard it mentioned, even before the project began, that Fred Smith had never had a highway project as big before. It has become apparent that they may have been in over their heads.

Then why was a small general contractor with little experience with such a large road project awarded the bid to begin with? Just a reminder from a column I wrote a year ago. “The Fred Smith Company bought out C.C. Mangum Company, a Raleigh-based highway contractor, in 2010. Fred Smith, a former state Senator, ran as a Republican for governor in North Carolina in 2008. He lost in the Republican primary to Charlotte mayor, Pat McCrory. Smith then endorsed McCrory. McCrory lost in 2008, but won in 2012. In 2013, Governor McCrory appointed Smith to the North Carolina Economic Development Board. That same year, in 2013, The Fred Smith Company was awarded the large contract for their part of the NC 24 widening project by the NCDOT.” As I said back then, you do the math.

Hopefully, the project will be completed by the new target date. Maybe, as we used to say in the tobacco field, we are finally getting down to the short rows. And maybe soon, we all won’t look like drunk drivers while we are weaving back and forth, trying to avoid all those raised sewer line covers on Sunset Avenue. And that this will be the last column about this mess.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_general-pics-025-2.jpg

By Mac McPhail Contributing columnist

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]