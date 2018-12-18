A Christmas of traditions

A Christmas to remember…

As my family trudged out into the night on Christmas Eve, all bundled up like snowmen, to proceed on our annual Christmas caroling pilgrimage, my mind drifted to the days of my youth in western Pennsylvania.

Our church youth group would go out every year to ring in the Christmas season by going from house to house singing the traditional yuletide carols with snowflakes falling to the ground as it blanketed the countryside.

However, all I could hope for this particular year was a wet and soggy Christmas.

Ever since my sister Kathleen and her two children, Ashley and Michael, moved to Clinton in 2000, my parents and I had taken them out to sing Christmas carols the night before Jesus’ birthday.

This was the third Christmas of participating in our new family tradition.

For the most part, our small band of carolers performed for several of the parishioners from the church my father pastors, but that year I requested to visit the home of a co-worker as well.

At the first stop on our excursion, I never bothered to ring the doorbell since the main entrance to the house was already opened beyond the clear glass screen door.

I assumed the family inside the dwelling would come scampering to the front door to listen to the sound of our voices blending with the howling winds of the night air. However, the only living creatures that greeted us during our first song were a couple of Pomeranians, one black and the other multi-colored.

I was beginning to wonder if there were any human beings inside those four walls. But alas, my co-worker and her new husband, along with one of their neighbors, came to the door and were pleasantly surprised to see Rudolph and Santa Claus among the small group of carolers standing on their front porch.

It brought a smile to their faces.

I was sporting a pair of glowing antlers, which I had received at our annual office Christmas party, and my nephew was proudly wearing the Santa hat I had given him the previous Christmas.

The only thing missing was Rudolph’s red nose.

Rudolph and Santa Claus were a big hit among the families we visited, especially the little ones.

Our multi-generational family had a wonderful time together roaming throughout the county spreading a bit of Christmas cheer, but we were equally as glad when we reached our journey’s end.

When we arrived back at the house, I reclined on the living room couch to read the traditional Christmas story from the Bible with my niece and nephew sitting on either side of me, after which we sang “Away in a Manger”.

Before taking my sister’s children back to their house, we sat at the dining room table devouring my mother’s delicious homemade cookies while listening to Christmas music resonating through the house from the stereo system.

As I was driving down the dark country roads, while taking my niece and nephew home, we listened to “Twas the Night Before Christmas” as it extended across the airwaves and into my vehicle.

Although it was a fitting end to our night together, it was not the end of my travels for the night. After dropping off the children, I was on my way to the airport in Raleigh to pick up my baby sister, who was traveling all the way from Chicago.

With glowing antlers atop my head, I sat in the airport baggage terminal waiting for her arrival.

My little sister’s first words to me were, “You’re such a dork.”

I replied by saying, “Now that’s a fine way to greet your brother, who has traveled over an hour to pick you up at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.”

I think her comment was a result of the festive seasonal ornament adorning my head.

Once we were headed east on Interstate 40, my youngest sister called our parents on her cellphone to tell them Rudolph stole Santa’s sleigh and was bringing her home, but not to expect her to be gift wrapped with a bow on her head.

Well…the joke was on her. Because I had gift wrap and a bow in the truck of my car.

When we arrived at the house awhile later, mom and dad were dozing in their recliners waiting to see their youngest daughter before heading off to dreamland.

After we knew our parents were safely tucked away in bed, my sister and I each grabbed a saucer from the cupboard and grabbed a handful of mom’s delicious cookies and sampled dad’s famous peanut butter fudge, which he made while I was on my jaunt to the state capital.

With a plate of goodies and a tall glass of milk sitting on the end table, we settled down to watch the holiday classic “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye as we drifted off to sleep dreaming of a wintery wonderland.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

