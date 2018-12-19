A Socialist’s letter to Santa

Dear Santa,

While I am writing this letter in the spirit of Yuletide friendship, I want you to know that my relationship with you is somewhat complicated.

When I was a little girl, all wide-eyed with wonder and excitement at the approach of Christmas, you were my hero. You represented the magic and generosity of the holiday season. When I thought about all the presents you delivered to children all over the world, including me, I felt that I was a part of something much larger than myself, something that was mystical and universal. I believed you loved every child and wanted to show your love by bestowing gifts on all of us.

But my feelings about you began to change the Christmas I was ten. That was the year you gave me Monopoly. When I played this game with my family and friends, I began to notice that the outcome of our efforts was not always fair. Sometimes, one player would end up owning all or most of the properties on the board and would slowly acquire a large sum of money through the rent paid by another player.

I would get so mad watching everyone play because some people would end up with lots of money and others would lose everything, even though they all started out with the same amount of cash. I even cried once because I had no money left when the game was over.

I was outraged at the economic injustice I saw being created in a game given to me by you, the person I had, until now, always believed would distribute toys in a generous and equitable manner to children everywhere and would only give gifts that would make us happy. How could Santa, of all people, dare to ruin a child’s Christmas by giving this kind of gift? What kind of twisted lesson were you trying to teach me about income inequality?

When I went to college and majored in economics, I really began to dislike you. I no longer saw you as a hero, but as a social construct, created to promote capitalism and conspicuous consumerism. As a child, I believed you treated all children the same, but that belief turned out to be just another lie that our corporate culture promotes to keep economically challenged people (the word “poor” sounds so judgmental) from throwing off their oppressors and establishing a socialist government.

What does anyone really know about you, anyway? We know that you live at the North Pole, a place that won’t be a frozen wonderland much longer, thanks to global warming. We also know that you exploit the indigenous peoples of the North Pole by forcing them to work for you without adequate compensation. Your workers receive no benefits, no guaranteed minimum wage, and certainly no holiday leave. If only they could form an elves’ union and learn to bargain collectively, their lives would be so much better.

Sadly, in college I concluded that you had constructed in your winter hideaway what I believed was an unsustainable and hegemonic business plan. Having completed a class in introductory economics, I felt qualified to make that assessment.

But these negative feelings I had about you are so last year. Now that I am in a position of power as a newly elected member of Congress and have an adoring public with great expectations of what I can do for them, I understand you much better.

Believe it or not, Santa, you and I have a lot in common. Our fans see us as magical beings who are generous and benevolent. We want to bestow upon the entire world all the gifts we can possibly give.

However, we do have major differences in our gift-giving philosophies: you only give gifts one day a year, and I want to give them every day, and you give presents only to children, but I want to give them to everyone.

However, we do share one important similarity: we have no idea where the money will come from to pay for these goodies. As public symbols of good will and generosity, we take it as an article of faith that somehow everything will work out and that there will always be a funding source for all the things we want to give to others.

I am once again the wide-eyed young girl who believes in Santa. As an avowed Socialist, I think that every day should be Christmas Day, and I will do my best to make that dream come true.

From an enthusiastic and grateful fan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

By Mary Zahran Guest columnist

