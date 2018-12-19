Deep losses we all feel

In a close-knit community like ours, when one person is taken away, the void is felt deeply and the pain is shouldered by a united group of people who truly care for one another.

But when our community loses not one, but two and three of its members at any given time, all of a sudden the whole world seems a lot smaller, and the already palpable loss of one grows exponentially.

That is how it feels today in Clinton and Sampson County as the sad news of one loss after another began to reverberate through our community.

While we are saddened by any loss to any family within our midst, word that three well-known and well-liked individuals in our community — long-time civic leader and animal activist Lindsay Peterson, EMT and firefighter Ronald Ellis and businessman and long-time Relay for Life supporter Larry Scronce — had died gave us pause and made us take in our collective breath.

All three, in their own unique way, made an impact on our community, touching lives along the way and leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of many.

One in his 50s, another in his 60s and one in his early 70s, all three men were taken from us and their families far, far too soon. It is a reminder to everyone of us how very fleeting life really is and how important it is to live the lives we’ve been given to the fullest, loving others and making each day count for something.

All three of these individuals were men of faith, individuals who put their trust in God and tried to live their lives in a way that would set a good example for others.

Our community is better because they were a part of it and because of the things they chose to share along their journey. Their friends and family are better off because of them too, and we lift prayers of comfort for them today as they mourn the great losses they have each experienced. The holes left in their hearts, we are certain, are deep; the pain something we cannot erase for them but are willing to share.

In a community like ours, where bearing others’ burdens is often second nature to us, we offer a shoulder of support in an effort to do something to ease the loss we all feel, understanding that none of us feel it more deeply or more personally than those closest to each of these men.

And we take away from these losses the great examples set by these men, all who suffered greatly but who carried the burden of that pain bravely, setting an example of faith and love and charity even in the face of their own struggles.

We take comfort in the words of Revelation 21:4, which says, “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

And even as we and their families mourn our losses, we, as people of faith, take great comfort in knowing that these brave men are no longer struggling, no longer in pain, no longer having to bear the burdens of ravaged bodies. Instead they are celebrating in heaven and awaiting the day when their friends and family will reunite with them again.

In that faith we should all take great comfort, even as we work to help each other get beyond the pain of loss.

And we should remember the words of Helen Keller, who said “What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.”

A void will exist in our community because we lost three of our members, but we can find blessing in the fact that they will always be a part of us and a part of this place we all love so much.