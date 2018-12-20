Kids’ letters reflect true Christmas meaningKKids

Sometimes children can make us see things so much clearer than we, as adults, often do.

That’s likely never truer than at Christmas when the mad rush is on and the stress tightens around our chest and across our temples, often squeezing the joy out of our thoughts because of the growing to-do lists that must be checked off before Dec. 24 rolls around

At various children’s programs in churches across the county recently, youngsters reminded their parents and all the adults in attendance that worry should not be the order of the day. And they urged everyone to slow down, enjoy the season and, most of all, not to allow the stress of the holiday to overwhelm them.

And in letters to Santa, which will appear in The Sampson Independent’s weekend edition Saturday, Dec. 22, many of the youngsters writing to jolly old Saint Nick reminded us of the true spirit of giving that is at the very heart of this magical holiday season.

Some of those letters were sweet, some funny and others terribly sad, a reminder, too, that not all children are blessed to receive the brightly wrapped packages left under many trees, or fortunate enough to lay their heads down in an environment where they feel loved, nurtured and cared for.

Their words touched our heart and, sometimes broke it, as the reality of the times in which we now live resonated once again.

Here are some examples. The first one from a first-grader (written as presented)

“Dear Santa, I have been a very good boy. I want a skooter for Christmas. But what I rily want you to do is help my family get custody of my sister. Please help me!”

And this one from another first-grader:

“Dear Santa, this year for Christmas I really want a Christmas tree. Thank you.”

Or this one from a kindergartner:

“Dear Santa, thank you for giving me the opportunity to rite you this. My wish is for a c. patrol toy and also I want to send a toy to the needy who need it in my communite. Can you hel me meek my dream com true? Thank you very much.”

From a third-grader:

“For Christmas I want legos, ation figures, a remote control car. When you come to my house there will be cookies. I have been bad and good. Oh, and can you please bring hope to the people in need that need food and a place to stay.”

And finally, from a kindergartner:

“Dear Santa, I would like for Christmas: give love and peace for the world.”

From the mouths of babes! In those short, poignant letters, we are reminded of the world in which we live, a world where giving to those less fortunate at Christmas and throughout the year still needs to be a priority in our lives. And we are reminded of the good in children who often see far more clearly than we do, and through unprejudiced eyes.

For the young writers of those heart-felt letters, being reunited with a sibling, have a Christmas tree and wishes that other children could have a place to lay their head and the world cold have peace seemed far more important than the latest high-tech gift, the X-Box or the smartphone.

In their remarkable innocence, children of all races, walks of life and ages remind us, in simple but eloquent words, of what’s really important at Christmas — loving one another, being together and sharing in the warmth and joy that this wonderful time of year brings.

While adults often make it about the presents, stressing about being able to afford the latest gadgets, in truth, children usually want, more than anything, for us to be there for them.

Sure they would love presents. What kid doesn’t? But it’s more than about the gifts; it’s about the giver.

Christmas is truly about giving. It’s about loving others, helping those who need it the very most and being there for all those who love and need us.

If we keep that in mind as we prepare for the next few days, we will find the joy that should always be a part of this wonderful time of the year,