Party Planner Extraordinaire, and ‘King of Games’

It’s electric!

Don’t worry. I’m not going to break out into dance and start singing Marcia Griffith’s “Electric Slide” a.k.a. “Electric Boogie.” Although I could, if you really wanted me to. But due to my disability, I might have to use a wheeled-desk chair to slide back and forth across the dance floor.

At any rate, if you ask anyone who knows me, those two aforementioned words would best describe my personality.

Some would say, I’m a brick shy of a major caffeine rush. Maybe I should stop drinking Starbucks mocha frappuccino and king size Snicker bars on my break at Walmart. Actually I have, but that’s another story for another time.

I guess having a smidgen of an undiagnosed case of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) might explain it. However, if you read my column dated 27 March 2018, you would know I live to have “F-U-N.”

Some would say it’s my middle name. But, that starts with an “S.” So… I’m not sure how that would work.

My animated, high-spirited, and sometime boisterous personality is pretty much rocking on all four cylinders most all the time. But it goes into hyper drive around the holidays, especially Christmas.

I am the party planner extraordinaire; and Christmas is my specialty. I have taken it upon myself to crown moi, “King of Games.”

I’m a firm believer in quality family time; and bonding is a key component to that time-honored tradition. I mean, who better to bond with than those you hold near and dear to your heart? And since Christmas is a time when families gather together, what better time is there?

There’s nothing that screams family bonding time better than playing board games or some other game involving group competition. Because we all know when it comes to family – competition is king.

In any event, every year I plan anywhere from five to seven games for the 25th day of December. But for the past two years in a row, “six” games has been the magic number due to a Pittsburgh Steelers game on Jesus’ birthday.

There’s always something trying to mess up my pre-planned activities. But since it was Mike Tomlin and the Killer B’s, I guess I would let it slide – this time.

Everyone’s eyes were glued to the TV screen, except this past Christmas when the game’s start time coincided with our holiday feast. My dad hit the record button on the DVR and turned off the boob tube.

There were a few unhappy campers among our number, but they had their cellphones to tune into the game; and I turned on the TV in my bedroom for my nephew, Michael, who finished his meal in record time.

Can anyone say indigestion?

Now, I will say the games I typically plan are usually nothing all that elaborate.

The first game isn’t actually a game, per se. The first person to arrive for the festivities wins a door prize. This year’s “grand” door prize was a $50 gift card to Longhorn Steakhouse. Everyone else received a box of Russell Stover’s chocolates.

Since my dad thinks everyone tries to run over each other to be the first one in the house, he decided to outsmart the band of hooligans this past year. He stepped outside the house at 12:01 a.m. Christmas morning; and when he stepped back inside, he snatched the coveted gift card for himself.

That game ended before it started.

In addition, every year we always play the “Christmas Carol Under Your Plate” and the “Number on the Bottom of Your Cup” games; and this past Christmas was no exception.

Of course, when my nephew’s Christmas Carol was selected as the winner of that particular game, I wasn’t going to subject the rest of our guests to listen to him sing the tune. I just gave him the 3-foot Nutcracker Santa. My youngest sister won the Nativity Set for the cup game – no singing involved.

There were two games that involved some real thinking and the passing out of pens and paper for the “Christmas Carol Picture” and the “Can you spell ‘Merry Christmas’” games.

My niece, Ashley, the school teacher, was able to identify the most photos representing Christmas carols within five minutes; and her mother, Kathleen, was able to spell the most words using the words “Merry Christmas” in the same amount of time. They received a hotel shower sprayer and a case of 12 drinking jars as their prizes, respectively.

The last game – which actually lasted for most of the day’s merriment – was the “Candy Cane” game. When everyone walked in the door, they were required to pin a wooden clothes pin to their person.

The clothes pins are supposed to have sequential red and white stripes painted on them to resemble candy canes. The only thing is, I’ve never gotten around to doing the paint job.

So now you can look for a future column about how I’m a world class procrastinator. Or maybe not… I might procrastinate so long, I may never write it. (Ha! Ha!)

Getting back to the “Candy Cane” game – you were not allowed to say the words “Merry Christmas” together. If you did, the person that catches you gets to take your clothes pin.

It’s harder than you think, especially if someone gets you wrapped up into a conversation where you’re inevitably going to say the holiday greeting. And before you know it, your clothes pin is history.

When the game is called, anyone with a clothes pin gets an envelope with the corresponding number on the small piece of wood in their possession. Top prize of $100 went to my dad.

He sure made out in the prize category this past Christmas.

We usually have 11 family members attend our annual Christmas dinner. So if there are a few more in attendance this year, I’m going to know that some of you want a piece of the action.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

