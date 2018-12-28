Carr’s project keeps history alive

We love sharing good news, and we especially love it when we get to share good news that has, at its core, something powerful a young person has done, hoping it — and they — will become an inspiration for others, building better communities along the way.

So talking today about yet another beneficial Boy Scout project and the young person who breathed it into life seems fitting.

That Boy Scout is James Carr Jr., a junior at the Early College and a member of Troop 80, sponsored by First Baptist Church. The project: giving recognition to a long-defunct town in southern Sampson and, in turn, telling that town’s story so it will live on in Sampson’s history.

The town was Lisbon and, thanks to Carr and a ton of supporters who helped the young man raise the needed money, a state marker has now been erected on Lisbon Bridge Road near the Great Coharie and Black rivers denoting its location and its storied history.

The town was established in the late 1800s and, for a time, boasted a vibrant trading center, with shops, a naval store and an inn. There products such as turpentine, tar and pine products were shipped.

Carr, a story in Tuesday’s Sampson Independent noted, worked on the project for a year, with a great deal of help from the Sampson County Historical Society, David King and Joel Rose, and has now started to speak to civic organizations, sharing the town’s story and his efforts to ensure that story lives on for generations to come.

Like most Boy Scouts diligently working to earn the Eagle Scout honor, Carr has put great effort into developing not only a worthwhile project but one that betters the community, and it is clear when one hears his presentation that this young man has invested a lot of himself into making this endeavor a success.

For many, the history his project details about the small southern Sampson town allows people a first glimpse into a part of our county’s heritage few knew. What’s more, it allows news to spread about the long-forgotten town, putting it, if you will, back on the map once more.

Just as importantly the project opened up new avenues for Carr, teaching him a veritable buffet of lessons that will enrich his life for years to come, lessons about self-sufficiency (he worked tirelessly to raise money for the marker, learn all he could about the town and get the marker completed), the importance of a community’s history, the rewards that come after hard work and how to relay a story to groups of people and answer an laundry list of questions the town’s history always invokes.

Scouting teaches many things, including other life skills that are valuable to young people trying to grow up and become responsible adults in a world that often seems to have gone mad. Carr is a prime example of how Scouting and projects such as his turn boys into young men and help them to grow and mature in ways hard to truly describe.

This Early College student has proven his mettle in many ways throughout this year-long project, and, what’s more, he has introduced many of his to a part of Sampson history that, otherwise, might have been buried forever.

He is deserving of the Eagle Scout honor that we expect will be bestowed upon him very soon, and he is deserving of both our praise and our thanks for a job truly well done.