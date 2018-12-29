The weary world rejoices

I enjoy many, many things about Christmas. Being with family, seeing the joy and wonder in the eyes of the little ones, the good food, and all the other traditions of the holiday make this time of the year special. The various programs at church and other venues are enjoyable and help remind us of the true meaning of the season.

But by December 25th, it gets to be almost too much. Those sappy Christmas movies that my wife likes on the Hallmark Channel and the other cable networks were kind of cute back in November. But by Christmas, they all seem to me to be the same movie, just with a different title. You know, it starts with a pretty young lady. She meets a handsome young guy. They don’t get along. But by the end of the movie, after a few adventures or problems, they are happily ever after. Throw in a little kid, maybe a dog, some snow, and you’ve got your Hallmark Christmas movie.

Back when I was growing up, Momma would start around the first of December saying, “Three more weeks and it will all be over.” Then a few days later, she would say, “Ten more days and it’ll all be over.” She would continue the countdown until Christmas Day. Momma really liked the Christmas season. But I realize now that the countdown for her was more about it being over, with all she had to do during the holiday, than the actual anticipation of the holiday.

The Christmas songs on the radio brought back fond memories when you start hearing them once again back in November. But now that one Christmas song is stuck in your brain and you can’t get it out.

But there is one line from a Christmas song that has been on my mind that may be there for a good reason. The song is the traditional Christmas carol, “O Holy Night.” It seemed like everywhere I went this Christmas season the song was sung. At the Michael W. Smith concert in Wilmington. At the Triangle South Workforce Development Board awards banquet. On the radio and, of course, at church.

The line from the first verse of “O Holy Night” that has been sticking with me is “A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices.” Weary. It is defined as “physically or mentally exhausted; impatient or dissatisfied with something.” That’s a word that seems to describe much of the world we live in today.

Weary from working hard every day, and not getting ahead. Weary from seeing that retirement 401K shrink as the stock market goes up and down, and watching politicians in Washington doing little, except make things worse. Weary from dealing with difficult relationships that never seem to improve. Weary from battling sickness, or being the caregiver for a sick loved one. Weary from living a life that didn’t turn out the way you expected.

We become discouraged because we wonder if things are ever going to change. But they have changed! Into “the weary world” of Bethlehem two thousand years ago, came “a thrill of hope.” Jesus was born. Jesus, who promises, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Mt. 11:28) And that promise is just as true for the weary today.

“Come to me.” The author of the letter to the Hebrews states it best when he wrote, “fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Heb. 12:2)

“For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.” That’s the next line from “O Holy Night.” 2019 is upon us. Fixing our eyes upon Jesus in the coming year is no guarantee that what has wearied us this past year will change for the better. However, Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith, will be with us as we face those challenges. But one thing will change for the better by fixing our eyes upon Jesus. That’s you and me. It can be “a new and glorious morn.”

And that should give us “a thrill of hope.”

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

