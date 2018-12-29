Economy must work for everyone

“This must be the Lord’s doing because we’ve come a mighty long way,” were words spoken by the elderly Mabel Harvey in a conversation she had with President Obama during a visit to the White House on the eve of the nation’s celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Emancipaton Proclamation back in late December 2012. And today, six years later, we are again on the eve of celebrating the 156th anniversary of one of America’s most cherished documents.

This enduring symbol of “the quest for freedom” went into effect on New Year’s Day 1863, becoming an important step that turned the American Civil War into a crusade for freedom. Among blacks at that time, very little had inspired as much joy and thanksgiving than Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The leading black poet at this time, Francis Ellen Watkins, wrote, it was indeed “a day of poetry and song,” filling blacks with a great sense of hopefulness throughout the United States. Another eyewitness to this historical event, the great Frederick Douglass exclaimed, “joy and gladness exhausted all forms of expression from shouts of praise to sobs and tears.”

Leading up to the official announcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, blacks and their white supporters had gathered in churches across the North and in secret places across the South in “watch night” services on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 1862, to await President Lincoln’s signing of the Proclamation.

Three days from now, on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, one hundred fifty-six years later, let this be our moment of serious reflection and discussion about our past and the continued need “to equal the playing field.” As stated in the Preamble to the Constitution, we must always strive to form a more perfect union. And there is much left to be done as we complete the unfinished work of the freedom movement.

In moving forward, we must commit “to promoting inclusiveness of everyone in the life of our community,” making sure everyone has a seat at the table. While running for Congress to become the first black woman elected to the House of Representatives, fifty years ago in 1968, Shirley Chisholm cautioned, “if they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”

In order for everyone to be included in the life of our community, we must do a better job at making the economy work for everyone. With that in mind, the research has established that “for every $100 that white families hold in wealth in the U.S., black families hold just $5.04.” In other words, “white households are worth roughly 20 times as much as black households.”

As we commemorate the historic anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation in just three days, we must continually challenge our community to become better. If we do nothing, the consequences of generations of discrimination and inequality will continue to exact a heavy price on the lives they touch.

Larry Sutton

Larry Sutton is a retired history eacher from Clinton High School.

