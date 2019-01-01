Good shown in 2018 gives us hope for the future

Last night, we said our final goodbyes to 2018, a tumultuous year for some, a tragic one for others and a memorable year, in one way or another, for most of us.

It was the year of terrible natural disasters, both in our midst and across the globe, as hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes and fires unloaded their destruction on countless individuals.

Hurricane Florence drenched us here in Sampson — particularly in southern areas like Ivanhoe and Harrells — as well as many of our neighbors to the east, in places like Duplin, Pender and New Hanover counties. People continue to recover from that hurricane’s wrath, many living in tent cities awaiting repairs to their homes, others displaced and still without many of the necessities most of us take for granted.

The floodwaters from Florence were unkind but the response to the storm has been the true story of 2018 as we’ve watched men and women from all walks of life, and all parts of the country, lend a helping hand to those in great need. Donations began piling in once power was restored to areas of Sampson and continue to be available today should the needs arise. From diapers and hand sanitizer to bug spray, clothing, water and a buffet of canned food, items began to appear and then be distributed by volunteers from civic organizations, the local United Way, the Red Cross, churches and individuals, all who wanted to help those who had lost so much.

Perhaps one of the most notable — and ongoing — forms of assistance has come from the Eastern Baptist Association, headed by Richard and Tammy Weeks and hundreds upon hundreds of volunteers from across the nation who have worked tirelessly night and day to reconstruct homes, hand out supplies and be the shoulder some needed to cry on as the realities of Florence’s wrath began to sink in. What they are doing is more than commendable – it is, indeed, the Lord’s work. They are spreading love and being the hands and feet of Jesus.

Throughout the last few months, we’ve tried to offer our editorial thanks to so many of these folks for the helping hand they are providing. The love they are showing, the care they display has made the tragedy of Florence, as well as countless other tragedies of 2018, a little more bearable, giving us hope for the future and a better 2019.

In fact, it is the love for one’s fellow man that rises when tragedy strikes that lets us know no matter what this new year brings, there are still far more good people than evil ones in our midst. And that is what makes us feel good about what lies ahead.

There’s no way to know what is around the bend as this year unfolds, but there is one thing we have come to realize: no matter what it is, good or bad, we will, as a community and as a nation, rise to the challenges, find gratitude in the opportunities and meet needs where they exist, dropping our verbal weapons long enough to do something good for someone else. Or at least that is what we pray will happen.

If we can do just those things — rise to the challenges, find gratitude in opportunities and meet the needs of others — then no matter what 2019 has in store, we will be ready and we will have made our community stronger and better along the way.