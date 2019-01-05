It’s the first of the year

“I’ll take care of it after the first of the year.” If you are in business, I’ll bet you heard this, or some variation of it, back during December. Or you may have said it yourself.

I know that I used to hear it quite often during the month of December back when I worked with the N.C. Department of Revenue. My primary job was to collect tax revenue from delinquent taxpayers. Separating people from their money was never easy, but it was a job, and somebody had to do it.

But the job would become much more difficult toward the end of the year. After about the first week of December, I knew that I would be getting basically the same line from just about every contact I made. It would be, “We’ll catch up after the first of the year.” Or “I’ll get the payment to you after the first of the year.” Or “We’ll get it all straightened out after the first of the year.” I think you get the picture.

The truth was that many of those situations I dealt with in December weren’t immediately taken care of after the first of the year. The tax bills that were owed weren’t magically paid just because it was a new year. Often, it took time and hard work by the taxpayer to finally resolve their tax problem. And more often than not, some strong encouragement from Revenue Department. (Yes, the positive change can occur because of wanting to avoid negative consequences.)

After the first of the year. Let’s just get through Christmas and get finished with last year. Then, with a new year, things will be better. The situation will improve and get better.

A new year is upon us. For many of us it is a time of reflection on the past. But it is also a time to look forward to the future. And a time for those dreaded New Year’s resolutions. Admit it, most of us do make some sort of resolution to ourselves that “this coming year I will do better.” You may not verbalize or put it in writing, but if you are like me, you are thinking of some positive changes you want to make in your life in 2019.

The change may be substantial, like a career change or move. Or it may be as simple as going to bed earlier or reading a book a month. Whatever it is, it will involve change.

Change isn’t easy. If it was easy, well, you would probably already have made it. In order to perform any difficult task, a person must feel that it is necessary and in their best interest. The motivation may be negative (don’t want the bad thing to happen) or positive (want the good thing to happen.) Whatever it is, it will involve change.

Years ago I heard author and speaker, Ed Cole say, “Change isn’t change until there’s change.” And yes, it’s not going to be easy. But one of the added benefits of the change will be the sense of accomplishment of that difficult task.

That sentiment was echoed by one of my favorite television ministers, Dr. David Jeremiah. After battling cancer years ago, he has been concerned about his health and taking care of his physical body. He goes to the gym to exercise on a regular basis.

When asked if he enjoyed going to the gym, Dr. Jeremiah replied, “To be honest, I don’t really enjoy going to the gym. I enjoy having gone to the gym.” In the Bible, Hebrews 12:11 states. “No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.”

No one said it was going to be easy. If it was, you would have already done it. But it’s now the first of the year. It’s time.

