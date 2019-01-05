Williamson was a man of great character

There are some editorials you hope you never have to write and, yet again, you feel privileged to be responsible for penning the words meant to pay homage to someone so beloved in our wonderful community.

Such is the case today as we honor our friend Burl Williamson, a man of endless generosity, great humor, strong faith, enormous fight and more courage than most could fathom.

Williamson died with the dawning of a new year Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, solid business acumen, steadfast civic service and a love of community that, if described in detail, would fill up many pages of The Sampson Independent.

The reach of his generosity and the impact of his love for this community can’t easily be summed up in a sentence or two, for Williamson spent a lifetime building a reputation for living life to the fullest, loving his family with great gusto, living out his faith, being a great friend and serving his community. His life was a living, breathing testament to what commitment on every level is all about.

Even during the worst trial of his life, Williamson did it like only Burl Williamson could — with courage and strength, showing that his love of life and love for his family were worth the fight, not to just be alive but to live every day to the best of his ability, given the circumstances of his health.

He was an all-in kind of guy.

A staunch supporter of his beloved Clinton High School, Williamson immersed himself in support of all things Dark Horse. Early on, it was filming the football games, then it was leading the charge to raise funds to build a new Dark Horse Stadium, whatever the cause, if it dealt with Clinton athletics or CHS on any level, Williamson wanted to be counted among the supporters.

Younger generations will recall the football games of the 90s, where a dazzling fireworks display lit up the night sky at Dark Horse stadium, all thanks to Williamson who designed, produced and funded the show which continued for many years. And the inflatable helmet where teams now emerge during home games, well that, too, has Williamson’s name all over.

So many things do, although many of them would only be recognized by a few since Williamson often preferred a behind-the-scenes approach to meeting needs he saw within his community.

He wasn’t about the accolades; he was about making life better, giving back some of that which he always said he was blessed to have.

In business, too, Williamson gave it his all, ensuring the family business was a success. He was always good to his employees and his customers, all, in his eyes, extended family. For him, business was about relationships — building them and keeping them — and that was something he was always good at doing.

Williamson put everything he had into every day, but he never took himself too seriously, either. Fun-loving and perhaps happiest on the water, steering a boat, his beloved Connie by his side, he knew how to enjoy himself and to ensure that those with him did too.

As long-time friend Dwight Horne so aptly put it, Burl Williamson was just a prince of a guy.

If a sign of true wealth is measured by a generous heart, Burl Williamson had endless wealth.

And, like the warrior he was, he had a courage matched by few.

Williamson was a man of truly great character. His life was built on integrity, honesty, kindness, generosity and courage. The rest of us would do well to follow in his footsteps.

His death this week has rocked our great community once more, as we collectively feel the loss of those who have helped to make Clinton and Sampson County what it is.

If any of us who knew Williamson (or knew of him) truly want to honor him, we should get involved, be all-in, commit to helping others and our community, enjoying life and helping others to do the same.

Nothing would have brought a smile to his face faster than knowing that the legacy he left would make a difference for others for a long, long time to come.