Michael Phelps spotted in Clinton

Double take!

That’s what I was doing after some dude at Workout Anytime of Clinton said hello to me while on his way to the dumbbells in the back corner of the gym.

There was just something about him that I couldn’t place; and I know I’ve seen him before… but where?

When that kind of thing happens, my wheels keep turning until I can figure it out – but I had nothing.

I moved from the tricep pushdown, to the tricep pulley pulldown, and finally to the preacher curl bench on the back wall to do the overhead tricep extensions. Try as I might, I wracked my brain and kept coming up empty.

I was facing the bench press directly in front of me when the muscular young man came over to try his hand at the free weight machine.

Eureka! I had it.

Like a bolt of lightening my memory of this would be Hercules flooded my mind with an electric shock.

Then a wide Cheshire cat grin spread across my face until I was almost beaming.

I asked the tall lanky fellow, “Do you know who you look like – Michael Phelps?” throwing my hands into the air as I laughed aloud.

With a gleam in his eye, a broad smile spread across his own face that could light up a room and admitted he’s been told that a time or two.

While there was no way he could possibly be the four-time Olympic swimmer and most decorated Olympian of all time, he sure could pass as his twin.

The jovial young man with brown locks was actually Josh Rackley, a manager for Cintas, a locally operated uniform business.

I first meant the young man about two years ago when he came through my register at Walmart with a cotainer of whey protein as his sole purchase.

That’s when I sized him up and stated, “Do you know you’re the first guy to come through my line and buy this stuff that actually has muscles to go with that protein powder?”

That was the ice breaker that sparked a conversation – one that I never forgot.

The amicable young man then proceeded to tell me that he’s been trying to tell the boys on the Union High School football team that very thing.

He was a teacher and coach at the southern Sampson County high school. Being a former educator and coach myself, I was intrigued.

In addition, my niece and nephew, Ashley and Michael West, both graduated from the largest district in the county.

When I asked Josh if he knew either of them, he informed me that Michael was a senior on the football team during his first year of coaching/teaching.

With hundreds of customers coming through my register on a weekly basis, that young teacher turned uniform salesman made quite the impression on me to have remembered a conversation in passing more than two years prior.

I was just glad for the opportunity to get reacquainted now that we were going to the same gym. Every time I see him there, he makes a point to come over and speak to me.

Not long ago when I was at the lat pulldown, Josh came over to chew the fat. He was sporting a Union High School “Class of 2004” cutoff t-shirt. I commented that I knew he used to teach there, but I didn’t realize it was also his alma mater.

Based upon the year of his high school graduation, I did a quick mathematics calculation and noted that he must be about 32 years old.

“Brilliant deduction Sherlock,” he replied. But now that I opened the door, he wanted to know the same information about me – my age, high school and year of graduation.

So I went with his analogy and replied, “Touch’e, Watson.” I then proceeded to tell him that I graduated from Lincoln High School in the town of Ellwood City, Pa., a small town an hour north of Pittsburgh.

But then I began playing coy when I asked, “How old do you think I am?” I nearly fell off the seat of the weight machine in which I was sitting when he suggested I was 35 years old.

I began laughing when I realized he was serious. “Oh, you poor boy. You must need glasses,” I remarked. “I graduated 20 years before you; and I’m 52 years young.”

I was flabbergasted when he didn’t believe me. I quickly grabbed my wallet from the basket under my walker and pulled out my driver’s license to prove my age.

Josh laughed and mentioned, “He pulled that out just a little too quick. He was waiting for that,” to Eugene Garcia, another gym buddy, who had been standing nearby listening to our discourse.

Later that night I mentioned our conversation about my age in a Facebook post. The prankster said he still didn’t believe me even though I produced my driver’s license.

I don’t know if he was pulling my leg or being serious about thinking I was in my mid-30’s. But it sure did put a smile on my face and made my day. He has quickly moved up the leader board of my favorite gym buddies.

Due to our work schedules, I don’t have the chance to see Josh often; but every time I do, I make the most of our time together. And, of course, I always call him by the nickname I gave him – Michael Phelps.

Apparently, he has told his family about me as well. Because just a few weeks ago this woman came over to my register after having checked out and introduced herself as Michael Phelps’ mom.

It brought a smile to my face and laughter to my soul.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

