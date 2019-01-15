A journey of love and laughter

Over the years, I have taken countless road adventures with my mother, but none more unforgettable then the time we headed off to Chicago with nothing more than a thin jacket in the middle of winter.

My baby sister had been home for the holidays while taking a break from her course work at Judson College, which is located just north of the “Windy City” in Elgin, Ill.

The days whisked by in a flash; and before we knew it, the time had come for my little sister to return to the hum-drum life of a college student.

Since my dad had made the long journey alone the week before Christmas, my mother and I volunteered to take my baby sister on the return trip. Besides, we planned to stop at my grandmother’s in southwestern Pennsylvania on the way home.

We were quite ill-prepared for the trip as we did not think to listen to the weather report before making the trip north.

When we started out, the sun was shining and it was a balmy 80 degrees; but by the time we arrived in Illinois, it was snowing and felt like the beginning of another ice age.

The only thing my mother and I brought with us was our spring jackets.

Once we dropped my sister off at her college dormitory, the snow began to fall from the sky more quickly as the flurry of white blanketed the landscape.

As we neared the Chicago beltway, the needle on the gas gauge hit the red zone and demanded some attention. The bitter cold wind was howling outside our vehicle as we pulled into a refueling station.

My mother refused to allow me to pump the gas for fear I would be knocked down by the thrashing winds just beyond the safety of our vehicle, so she braved the blustery weather to take care of the necessary task.

While my mother gripped the gas pump handle with one hand, the other was hidden inside her flimsy jacket pocket as her teeth chattered.

I couldn’t help but laugh at the pair of trousers she had wrapped around her head in an effort to keep warm.

Since my mother drove most of the way to Illinois, I was going to drive the distance to my grandmother’s house in McKeesport, Pa.

As we entered Chicago’s outer belt line, the snow was coming down in sheets. With low visibility, we couldn’t see more than five feet beyond the front fender. It was almost a complete whiteout.

Despite the bad weather, traffic was heavy on the thruway. We had managed to hit rush hour when everyone was fleeing the metropolis on their evening commute.

I was used to driving on country roads where my biggest obstacle was a tractor-trailer filled with hogs. I was not, however, used to weaving in and out of traffic trying to get to the next toll booth without getting sideswiped by another motorist.

With the heavy snow and other traffic throwing dirty slush onto the windshield, I was using windshield wiper fluid at least once every couple of minutes in order to see the vehicle directly in front of me.

Terror struck when I realized my supply had run dry.

What was I to do now?

I was in the middle of no man’s land, cruising down the highway trying to keep up with the other traffic.

Where was I going to find a store or a service station to buy more windshield wiper fluid?

I was in a real pickle.

The only thing I had to guide me was the brake lights of the vehicle in front of me; and I suppose that was a good thing in this particular situation.

I desperately needed to clean the windshield by hand; but there was no way I was going to be able to stop in the middle of all this traffic to do it.

Have you ever tried to wipe the outside of your windshield while sitting behind the wheel of your vehicle? It doesn’t work very well.

It was only by the grace of God that I managed to navigate through three lanes of traffic before I was finally able to get off the toll road to obtain more wiper fluid.

As day turned into night, the hazardous road conditions worsened until we heard the news of the Ohio Turnpike’s closing broadcast over the car radio. There was no way we would make it to my grandmother’s that night.

My mother and I couldn’t even have a proper meal because every eatery for miles around was closed down for the night. Gee… I wonder why?

We were forced to get food from a motel vending machine. It was a good thing it took dollar bills or we would have been up a creek without a paddle.

When we finally made it to our room for the night, my mother was forced to brave the cold once again to get more towels from the office.

She hemmed and hollered at the dampness against her skin as she traipsed through approximately six inches of the white stuff wearing sneakers and Bobbie socks.

I remember thinking that particular excursion could have been a complete nightmare, but my mother turned it into an unforgettable journey as we shared love and laughter together.

It left me with a feeling of anticipation for our next road adventure.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-2.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.