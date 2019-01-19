It’s called a ‘crisis’

They’re calling it a crisis. We must act immediately to build a wall in order to stop the flow of illegal immigration at our southern border. They say criminals and illegal drugs are flowing over our porous border with Mexico, deepening the drug crisis in our country. Children of all of those illegal aliens are draining the resources of our schools, which is making the crisis in public education even worse.

They’re calling it a crisis. They say that there is a humanitarian crisis with the way undocumented migrants are treated at our southern border. We must act immediately to make sure those migrants are taken care of in a proper manner. They say our President is acting in such an irresponsible way that it has become a Constitutional crisis.

And, because of their actions, or inactions, we now have a federal government shutdown crisis.

Now who are ‘”they?” It’s those politicians and news media types that we hear and see on TV every day. Politicians and leaders often view a crisis, not as a hindrance, but an opportunity. And I think there are many looking at the current immigration and border issue as a moment in which to take advantage.

Rahm Emanuel was White House Chief of Staff during the Presidency of Barack Obama. During the depths of the economic recession in 2009, Emanuel saw an opportunity. “You never let a serious crisis go to waste,” he said, as the Obama administration pushed through a pro-Democratic economic agenda.

It appears that there are many that are determined to use the current border situation to their advantage, and not let it go to waste. President Trump is using the shutdown to show his base that he is serious about building the border wall that he promised so many times during his election campaign. (But why didn’t he push the border funding through during the two years the Republican Party controlled Congress?) Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and the Democrat leadership are using the border shutdown to show their base that they can stand up to Trump. (But Pelosi, Schumer and most of the Democrats voted for a bill funding 700 miles of border fencing back in 2013 when Barack Obama was President.) It is apparent that what Trump and the Democratic leadership are concerned about is not so much the future of U.S. border security and immigration, but the 2020 Presidential election.

The word, “crisis,” is now used seemingly all the time to describe almost any problem. But there was a time when it really was true. In October 1962, we young second graders at Clement School were being told how to crawl under our desks in case of a nuclear missile attack. The United States and the Soviet Union were on the verge of a nuclear war. It would be years later before the general public would know how close we actually were to nuclear war. Yes, the Cuban Missile Crisis was a real crisis.

You probably noticed that I have used the word “crisis” quite a bit thus far. Maybe that’s because it has been used so much in the news media recently. But what actually is a “crisis?” A crisis is defined as “a stage in a sequence of events at which the trend of future events, especially for better or worse, is determined.”

John F. Kennedy was the U.S. President during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Concerning the event, he would later say, “When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters. One represents danger and the other represents opportunity.”

On a personal level, we all, at certain points in our lives, face a crisis. Like the definition says, how we handle that crisis will impact the trend of future events in our lives. Over the years, I’ve often heard conversion to Christianity referred to as a “crisis experience,” because the commitment to Jesus Christ came during a difficult time in a person’s life. It may have been an internal or external crisis.

Agreeing for once with the politicians, crisis also presents an opportunity. So if you are in the midst of a crisis, don’t waste it. It can change the trend of future events in your life. Not just for the years ahead, but for eternity.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

