Planting seeds for new life in Plain View

A school where children were taught for 75 years was closed down nearly two decades ago and ultimately fell into disrepair, serving less as a memory of days past and more as an eyesore greeting motorists as they entered Sampson County on U.S. 421.

Members of the Plain View community were well aware that Plain View residents, Sampsonians, the school’s alumni — and the site itself — deserved better. So they acted.

The Plain View Community Coalition (PVCC), a volunteer-led group, was created in 2002, a year after Plain View School was shuttered in favor of a new model. For years after that, the Sampson County Parks and Recreation Department and PVCC had an agreement to run the Northern Park District from the school.

In 2009, however, amid a recession and consolidation of services, the county went a different direction in recreation, leaving district locations in favor of a centralized office in Clinton. By 2012, there was no source of income and the power was off at the Plain View building.

The PVCC held a fundraiser and got the lights back on. The wheels were moving.

The deteriorated school building could not be salvaged, but the window of opportunity had not closed on the gym. It was opened back up to the community, while the PVCC crafted a vision for the rest of the 7.5-acre site.

That vision includes a memorial wall, playground, soccer, football, baseball and softball fields, even a farmers market and walking trail. However, none of that could happen before the canvas was clear and the dilapidated school building razed.

It was a vision that would take money and time.

Coalition members and others have since solicited funds while putting plenty of their own money toward the cause, along with countless hours.

They are to be applauded.

The PVCC received its first donation in November 2015 and has used the bulk of the $120,000 raised to this point to demolish the old building, a costly endeavor that is a couple truck loads of debris from completion.

Now, thanks to a $40,000 grant, a land use study is being eyed to gauge the best approach for development.

“We want something in the community now that can help us go forward and be a resource for families and children in the community for years to come,” PVCC treasurer Jim Schmidlin said. “That has always been our vision.”

Schmidlin, his wife Kim, David Core, Ruth Carr, Kenny and Connie Godwin, Tammy McLamb, Kerry Johnson and many others have been at the forefront of bringing that vision to fruition, and they are about to embark on the next phase.

We echo the sentiment of county leader Clark Wooten, who lauded the sense of community pride, sans incorporated boundaries, that brought the people of Plain View together toward a common mission.

It takes “drive and determination,” he said. We whole-heartedly agree.

Whether it is a traffic circle being revamped in Newton Grove, a mural being commissioned in Garland or blight being addressed in Turkey, every rehabilitation and renovation project takes time and often money.

But, before that, it takes a vision and the commitment to carry it out.

For years, an old broken-down building greeted visitors to Sampson from our northern border. Now, thanks to a dedicated group in Plain View and its supporters, that site is poised to serve as a beacon in Sampson, something of which everyone can be proud.