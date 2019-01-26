Down the road, someone is going to thank me for this column.

Have you had the talk? I know it’s an awkward, sensitive subject to talk about, but you’ve got to do it. Parents and children alike had rather avoid it. But you’ve got to have it. Otherwise, the children could be later on heading for a difficult time.

No, I’m not talking about “that” talk. (Although it’s important, too.) This talk is between older, adult children and their older parents. It’s about the parent’s “stuff.” I told you it was an awkward and sensitive subject.

One of my jobs during my years with the N.C. Dept. of Revenue was assisting taxpayers with filing N.C. Inheritance Tax returns. Over the years, I saw a pattern developing with those returns. An older widow would come into the office with their adult son or daughter filing a return for the deceased husband. There would be problems. There was no will, or one could not be found. They thought there was a life insurance policy, but it could not be located. There were some bank accounts, but they don’t know how they are listed. And there would be other issues relating to their father’s estate because they had not had that important talk with their father about his stuff. (Not to be sexist, I did see this problem a couple of times in relationship to a wife passing, but far more often it was the man passing, leaving a problem estate to be handled.)

Seeing this over the years, I saw that I needed to have the talk with my Daddy about his stuff. And, at first, it was awkward. Daddy wasn’t that old then, and wasn’t ready to talk about what was going to happen after he died. I wasn’t ready, either. But we had to be prepared, just in case. He knew that, too.

So I sat down with pen and paper and started going over his stuff. We walked around the house and he showed me where everything was located. I wrote down insurance policies, banking information, and all other information and its location that I thought I would need in order to handle his estate after his passing. After I got home, I typed up the information and gave a copy to my sister so she would have it, just in case I wasn’t around, either. From time to time, I would check with Daddy to make sure all the information was still correct and make any changes, if necessary.

Daddy passed away eight years ago at the age of 83. His passing was sudden and unexpected. Dealing with the emotions of losing a father, handling a funeral, and making decisions about all the various things involved took a toll on my sister and me. I’m sure many of you can relate. Thank goodness, we had all (or we thought all) the information about Daddy’s stuff written down. So we did not have to dig and hunt in order to try to find out all that vital information. By the way, writing it down is important. I was in a fog when all of it was going on, and it was hard remembering anything. Once again, many of you can relate. And as my Sunday School teacher once said, “A short pencil is better than a long memory.”

Handling an estate, even if you are organized, is a pain. And there will be some unexpected problems anyway. For example, we had to get some of the farm land measured again, and found out that one of the boundary lines ended up being in the middle of a pond. But having estate information written down beforehand will make it much easier.

The estate you may have to deal with may be large, so you think the lawyer or CPA will handle it all. Or that there is going to be little or no estate, so why go through the trouble. But you owe it to your parent, to make sure that what they worked to achieve, no

matter how much or how little it turns out to be, is handled properly. So you’re going to have to talk to them about their stuff.

Now some of you older parents may think, “I don’t trust my kids. I don’t want them to know all about my stuff.” Now that’s a problem that even a short pencil can’t solve. But if you do, you may have to be the one to initiate the talk, to help them out when you are not there to do so.

Someone reading this column today is thinking to themselves, “You know, if daddy (or momma) dies, I’m going to be the one to handle their stuff. I don’t want to, but we’re going to have to have the talk.” It will be awkward, but they will get the information from their parent, write it up and put in a folder. Then down the road, the parent passes. It’s a difficult and emotional time, but because they have the information they need, their job in managing the estate goes much smoother. And they will think to themselves, “Boy, I’m glad I wrote all this stuff down back then.”

You’re welcome.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

