Strengthening downtown, one project at a time

So many dedicated people work to make downtown Clinton what it is, and this week was a reminder of that fact.

On Tuesday afternoon, Paul Viser and Johnny Pridgen unveiled sketches and blueprints of a bigger home for Sampson Partners, formerly Sampson Crisis Center.

The move ensures that a nonprofit with more than three decades of addressing needs in the community continues — and expands — its mission.

The plan will grow the Partners’ footprint on East Main Street from 6,400 to 11,000 square feet, with goals of finishing the project later this year and paying it off by 2020. Renovations will be ongoing for years to come.

It is an ambitious endeavor, but Viser said he is “guaranteeing a win,” one that will assuredly help future generations.

For years, the Crisis Center helped countless individuals through the sale of clothing, furniture, household items and building supplies, bolstered along the way by the financial support from donors. Members of the community have seen that benefit, as have organizations like United Way, U Care, Tim’s Gift, Social Services and the Salvation Army, to name a few.

While food distribution and crisis intervention was discontinued a few years back, The Shop on Main Street continues to turn a profit, and all of that goes back to the community — and now toward expanding that local outreach.

The name on the facade will soon change to Sampson Partners, as a new chapter begins, one Viser vows will be fruitful. He declared a $340,000 investment will be “coming back to Sampson County many-fold.”

He may not see that, but others will, he said.

Making that kind of investment shows a vast commitment, the willingness to lay groundwork with an idea and build on it through time and tenacity.

Just a couple hours after Viser and Pridgen pulled the curtain on an expanded building design, a group of about 65 people gathered up the street at Alfredo’s.

There, the Clinton Main Street Program, led by Mary Rose and championed by numerous others devoted to promoting and beautifying the downtown, held its annual banquet and honored the many who pushed the downtown forward in 2018.

Pam and Greg Griffin were honored for façade improvements at 209, 211 and 213 East Main St., a section that has been part of downtown Clinton since 1905. Darue and Darlene Bryant, along with Greg and Eva Thornton, were recognized for building reuse projects on Vance Street and Wall Street, respectively, where new businesses took root last year.

Ed Carr earned recognition for comprehensive improvements, inside and out, to his building on Lisbon Street, which complemented the refurbished ACE Plaza parking lot owned by the city.

And, Cary Taylor and family received the Legacy Award, their commitment and investment in the downtown dating back to the early 1950s, when Cary “Buck” Taylor Jr. moved from Raleigh to Clinton and purchased a small insurance agency. In the years that followed, he would acquire other downtown properties, his son Cary managing them.

Just last year, Cary renovated the Powell’s Insurance building on Lisbon Street with local grants and his own private funds. The exterior wall will soon serve as the canvas for the city’s first alleyway public art project.

Each project serves to provide more color and more character to a vibrant downtown, a reminder of the people who care for this community and want, like Sampson Partners, to position the city for a fruitful future.