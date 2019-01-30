A big move to secure the future

County leaders want to invest at least $5 million toward economic development efforts, an ambitious move to recruit new business and industry and make Sampson sustainable for the foreseeable future.

It’s clear that the county is adhering to the old adage of “you have to spend money to make money,” already designating $1.5 million from loan reserves to establish the Economic Development Reserve Fund. The goal is to add $250,000 each year to proactively plan for growth, so that local funds might be coupled with state and federal grants to attain land and develop infrastructure for potential sites.

Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten said the move has already turned heads. We hope so. If merely establishing a fund shows a commitment to attracting new tax base and puts Sampson on a map for some who didn’t seriously consider us before, that is already a positive sign.

To Wooten’s credit, he has traveled around Sampson along with County manager Ed Causey to talk about the importance of economic development to the vitality of this community, while soliciting public input. He’s spoken in Garland, Newton Grove, Roseboro and Harrells, and earlier this week addressed his own constituents in Plain View.

Wooten said he believes the fund will pay “big dividends,” even if it isn’t until years from now. He’s learned that seeds have to be planted today in hopes that something takes root and ultimately sprouts from the soil. We hear him, and we agree.

Enviva Pellets Sampson is often cited as a prime example. It was years ago that county officials talked of the prospect of the pellet plant, which now employs approximately 90 people and pays a hefty tax bill, $1 million total in the first two full years of operation alone.

Unless property owners are going to be subject to a tax hike — Wooten and other board members have said that isn’t an option — expanding the tax base is on the short list of options. Revenues have to be increased.

And we believe the fund and public transparency are a solid way to go about this.

Just as important as it is to secure a long-term investment in Sampson County, however, we need to make sure that those big dividends in fact benefit the greater good, the most people and have the greatest impact.

A tax decrease from 83 cents per $100 valuation to 82.5 cents, as the Board of Commissioners adopted for 2017-18, was not substantial, Wooten noted, but it was “a step in the right direction.”

We couldn’t agree more.

In fact, it was the first time in recent memory the county cut the tax rate outside of a revaluation year, where tax rates are often slashed because assessed property values rise. The county is to be lauded for that.

And Wooten said that tax rate decrease was able to occur primarily because of prospects like Enviva, and the new money that was coming in. He said per pupil allocations also have been increased as a result.

“All the students get a boost, all the property taxpayers benefit,” he said.

When you talk about attracting businesses and residents, it’s not long before talk comes around to schools — facilities, teachers, students and the investment by the community into the whole package. During this week’s forum at Plain View, it was said that a business in Harnett County, while bringing jobs and tax base to that area, didn’t result in as many permanent residents because some chose neighboring Johnston for their schools.

Wooten touted the Sampson board’s ability to look after the local school systems, saying his hope was that per pupil funding allocations could someday rival Wake County, which funds $2,700 per student. Of course, Sampson isn’t Wake, so we don’t expect that. But let’s look at the numbers.

The Sampson Board of Commissioners has approved an increase of 5-6 percent annually in the per pupil allocation in recent years, from $880 in 2014-15 for Clinton City and Sampson County schools to $930 per student in 2015-16. It hiked again to $975 in 2016-17 and then to $1,047 in 2017-18.

However, for the current 2018-19 plan, despite those Enviva dollars, the allocation was raised just $22 to $1,069, a 2 percent increase. Again, it is a positive step, but far less than what has been allocated in recent years, even pre-Enviva.

We have faith in the process, but even as we make a sizable investment in search of something big, let’s be sure to take care of home.