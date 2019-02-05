Appalled that newspaper reports news

Outraged!

That’s how I felt when one of the members of the Bentleyville Borough Council chased me out into the hallway and accosted me by the shoulder nearly causing me to tumble to the floor.

I whipped around and jerked my shoulder from the grip of the blue-haired woman. “Get your hands off me.” It was one of the more colorful and outspoken members of the town’s elected officials.

I was extremely annoyed she pursued me in such an aggressive manner into the corridor at the Bentleyville Public Library, where the town council was currently holding their monthly meetings until their new digs was completed.

The councilwoman resembled a fire-breathing dragon as she spewed her hostility toward me about not putting her name in the paper because she didn’t say anything during the course of the meeting.

Disgusted by her apparent ignorance, I questioned, “Are you serious?” She had to chase me down into the passageway while the meeting was still going on, I might add, to tell me something that was almost laughable.

My former fifth grade teacher and current fire chief, who had just entered the adjoining office to the council chamber, witnessed the entire exchange.

Following the first couple of weeks of newspaper ownership in November 2004, it was clear where my then-wife Sharon and I stood with the Bentleyville Borough Council — we were definitely not held in high regard.

Their low opinion of us stemmed from the abhorrent lies told to them by the former owner of our publication, what we came to realize was nothing more than a gossip rag used for her own twisted purposes.

The majority of the council’s members were apparently shocked and appalled over my coverage, in our weekly newspaper’s inaugural issue, of the town’s governing body’s first meeting which I attended.

I actually had the audacity to print “word for word” their comments that were spoken during the course of the hour-long session in the newspaper article. Dear me.

Surely, many of them must have read The Observer-Reporter, the county’s largest newspaper based out of Washington, Pa. It was a reputable daily publication that covered its public meetings in the same fashion.

I must have had a lot of nerve to actually report the news to the general public — that for whatever reason, chose not to attend the open meetings. It’s called informing the masses — the primary responsibility of the press. I’m not sure how this concept was somehow new to them.

They were used to the short synopsis the former weekly’s owner turned borough secretary placed in the paper based off a half-baked agenda that was passed out at the beginning of every meeting.

Well, things were about to change and the town’s governing body was acting more like the wild beasts at the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain. Because now the townspeople were going to find out exactly what goes on at these poorly attended public meetings.

I had to actually go down to the borough secretary’s office and demand the same agenda packet provided to each council member under the Freedom of Information Act. Their packet was the thickness of a small notebook, which laid out in detail each agenda item, unlike the scrap of paper they attempted to give to me.

The former newspaper owner begrudgingly gave it to me — at a cost per page – after I made a phone call to the mayor and schooled him in the finer points of the freedom of the press.

The ironic thing is that every borough council meeting was videotaped and televised on the town’s local access channel. They didn’t seem to mind it when that comedy show hit the airwaves. Evidently, not too many people tuned in to the sometimes hilarious antics of their elected officials.

They became increasingly agitated when the town folk actually began attending the public sessions with standing room only. What have I done except wake a sleeping giant.

At the same meeting where I was accosted by the borough councilwoman, Mark, one of the soon-to-be unemployed town cops, was there to intimidate me after attempting to give me a parking ticket.

Ironically, we actually shared a niece through his brother and one of my seven sister-in-law’s. I wanted so badly to ask the would-be tormentor which Uncle Mark did he think our niece liked more. It definitely wasn’t him with his less than charismatic personality.

The borough council had recently voted to disband the town’s police force by year’s end due to a lack of funds and only had one retired police captain that formerly worked for the department to patrol the entire coal mining community.

The governing body was about to move into a multi-million dollar facility attached to the rear of the town’s new fire station, complete with several offices for the town’s mayor and borough secretary as well as a board room for those sometimes prickly closed-door sessions.

The new building also had a spacious hall for public meetings with enough seating for 200 people with an elaborate moon-shaped table at the front of the room for all nine board members and the town’s attorney.

A lectern, complete with a microphone, was placed in front of the audience seating for the public to address the council.

It was fortuitous for the town’s elected officials to have enough forethought to create a space that would accommodate a large crowd now that attendance began to pick up.

At any rate, it makes you wonder why they couldn’t afford to pay a police force. It leaves you with a lot of unanswered questions.

But at the moment, that was not my concern. I was only interested in escaping the clutches of what seemed like a blue-haired fire-breathing dragon to make it back to the newspaper office; so I could write an article about the borough council meeting to make deadline.

Luckily, my former school teacher stepped into the hallway to ask the elected official a question while I made my getaway.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.