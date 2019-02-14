Taylor’s impact, more than music, still reverberates

Teachers are entrusted every day to mold young minds, to guide them along a path that translates to success in life.

Some teachers may look at it as a job. Others see it as their responsibility, shouldering that weight as if those students’ success or failure was their own. As if that child was their own.

No, they can’t ultimately decide whether a student goes on to success — or even define what that success might necessarily be — but they can do their dead-level best to instill in them the qualities that will make them a more enriched person.

They can pass on to their pupils traits such as passion, dedication, persistence and discipline.

They can set an example of determination, drive and excellence that one should seek to emulate.

And, ultimately, they can leave an indelible impact in the hearts and minds of their students so deep those young students are willing to show up for their beloved teacher decades later to tell him just how much it meant.

Those teachers can aspire to be like Edward W. Taylor.

As the band director at Clinton High School from 1955-1991, Taylor took a small-town band and made them competitive against some of the biggest bands from the largest cities in the state. They won titles at the state and national level and participated in some of the most prestigious events across the country. They boasted a bevy of superior ratings and took home hundreds of first-place awards in competitions throughout North Carolina and Virginia.

Over the years, 14 of his students attended the distinguished Governor’s School of North Carolina to study instrumental music. And the fruits of Taylor’s labor produced many who went on to be band directors themselves.

For his contributions to Clinton, Taylor received the Key to the City in 1991, the highest honor the city can give to a citizen. He was inducted into the North Carolina Bandmasters Association Hall of Fame a decade after that.

Taylor’s accolades are as lengthy as the sheet music he demanded his students memorize and perfect.

But it was the impact on the young people in whom he invested himself that he can now carry the most pride.

Along with his band students, he coached hundreds of young boys in Little League baseball and football over the years, including his three sons, Jeffery, Barry and Edward. Taylor would teach band in the mornings, coach boys baseball in the afternoons and church softball at night during his early years in Clinton. Weekends were filled with playing and coaching fast-pitch softball and directing the choir at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

On Tuesday, Taylor celebrated his 90th birthday. The previous Saturday was proclaimed “Ed Taylor Day” in Clinton, an occasion that brought many friends and former students to Coharie Country Club.

They told old stories, expressed their gratitude to Taylor and shared life lessons learned from their old band director that they now impart to their own students and children.

They also knocked the dust off the instruments — some a little dustier than others — and played a few of the old tunes. And they got just as nervous as they did when they were teenagers playing for their stern leader.

They remembered his perfectionism. They remembered his passion, the discipline that made him a great musician in his own right — and how he demanded that of them.

“Clinton High band members may or may not remember the music they played under Mr. Taylor’s tutelage,” John Lowe, a former CHS band director and student of Taylor’s, once said, “but they still apply the principles learned from him in their work and everyday lives.”

So as Taylor watched his former students play, their successes now his, he beamed with pride.

His work was done.