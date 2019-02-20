Laying the groundwork for a facility

Building the foundation for a multi-million dollar facility starts well before the concrete is poured, and Sampson leaders have taken a step toward laying much-needed groundwork for the county’s emergency personnel.

The Sampson County Emergency Management Services building is not just aging — it’s old. It has its share of problems, the lack of space being a primary one.

It is housed in an old National Guard armory, which was not supposed to be home to Emergency Management, the EMS office and the E-911 dispatch center and all the personnel and equipment that comes with it.

The building was built 60 years ago, released to the county in 1995.

Emergency Management director Ronald Bass said last year that the facility was in “dire need of replacement,” suffering from lack of space for documents and equipment, as well as personnel themselves. It is often site of severe flooding, due to drainage issues and its place in a bowl between Underwood Street and U.S. 701 Business. Ventilation issues are also prevalent.

Even with a bevy of concerns, the facility has served the county well. But it’s time to look toward a new home.

The county has started that deliberate process and the Board of Commissioners received a very rough, preliminary peek at what a new building might look like at a recent planning session. The Wooten Company was employed with $8,500 in grant funds to put together schematics, including a cost estimate, to replace the current EMS building.

The design is very much a work in progress, and can change as the county sees fit. It is all very conceptual, as the Wooten engineers said. It also comes with an estimated price tag is $7 million, with no immediate plans to fund.

But all of this is promising, because it is a necessary prerequisite to that concrete being poured.

The current EMS facility encompasses the Emergency Operation Center, where county administration, department heads and emergency officials huddle around glowing screens during disaster situations to hear updates and coordinate response.

It is a 32-by-19 foot room.

The minuscule size of such a hub was evident during Hurricane Florence, when the EMS facility was buzzing like the many of mosquitoes that came after the waters ultimately receded.

The proposed EMS facility would be nearly double the size, equipped with rooms that have measurements befitting each entity and a floorplan designed specifically for particular needs. It would be placed on a portion of vacant county-owned land on Commerce Street, not far from the Law Enforcement Center on Fontana Street.

More than a decade ago, it was that behemoth Law Enforcement Center, which houses the Detention Center, magistrate’s office and sheriff’s office, that rose from the earth — a nearly $12 million project. That came after years of planning and countless discussions as the old, dilapidated jail wasted away in the middle of downtown Clinton.

County administration said there is no pressure for local money to fund the EMS building at this point, but this is how the ball gets rolling.

The likelihood of obtaining grants for a new facility is predicated on having those preliminary schematics and the cost estimate in hand — the groundwork on which a building can rise.