Remembering the paths of history

Recently, I was doing some cleanup back at the home place up at Clement. I was picking up pecan tree limbs and piling them up to be burned. One day it may be dry enough to burn them. There weren’t many pecans this year, no thanks to Hurricane Florence, but I still needed to get up the leaves and tree limbs that had fallen.

Taking a break, I glanced west down Maxwell Road and wondered what it would have looked like back then. Seeing all those Union soldiers coming down the muddy dirt road, with their horses and supply wagons. Seeing all those troops coming from Fayetteville heading east toward Goldsboro, and the eventual battle at Bentonville.

It was March 1865. The bloody Civil War would soon be over in April when General Lee would surrender to General Grant. But for now, there was still a war going on. For most of the soldiers, the war was no longer about a great cause, like the abolition of slavery or state’s rights. It was about staying alive and going home, and trying to help that soldier beside you make it home, too.

General Sherman’s Union army used several routes for moving the thousands of troops out of Fayetteville after crossing the Cape Fear River. Some would head to the north and would end up fighting Confederate troops in a battle at Averasboro. Others would head more south going toward Clinton.

But thousands of those soldiers crossed the South River at Maxwell Bridge on Maxwell Road. The road would take them right past our family farm and past where present day Clement School now stands. There would be skirmishes along the way, with Confederate soldiers trying to slow down the Union progress. There even was a pretty heavy skirmish down the road near Hall’s Store. But the Union troops continued on toward Goldsboro. A couple of days later, the vastly outnumbered Confederate forces made a stand at Bentonville, which would be the last major battle of the Civil War.

Standing under those pecan trees, I looked west. I thought about another group of soldiers heading toward another battle, almost one hundred years earlier. But the road they were on is no longer visible, but I can remember it from my youth. The soldiers were the Loyalists. It was February, 1776, and these soldiers were coming from Fayetteville and heading south toward Wilmington. The plan was for the approximate 1500 soldiers to meet up with other Loyalist and British troops at Wilmington. But the Patriot forces were waiting for them at Moore’s Creek, and would soundly defeat them.

The Loyalist troops were primarily made up of Scottish Highlanders, who had settled in the Sandhills area near Fayetteville. Most weren’t devoted to England, but had pledged their loyalty to the King in order to get land in America. They chose the indirect route to Wilmington through Sampson County to avoid confrontation with the Patriots along the way. (That plan didn’t end up working out too well.)

I can remember walking down the road when I was young, while playing in the woods. It was just a dirt path by then. It’s hard to imagine those soldiers, mostly Highlanders wearing Scottish kilts, marching down the same path. The road back then came out of Cumberland County and crossed the South River at current day Hayes Mill Road. The road ended up just outside of Wilmington, at the slave market. As a matter of fact, the road was called Negro Head Point Road, probably because of where the road ended.

But there were other paths that I know nothing about. But they were there. In the field across the road from the pecan trees, there is now a pasture with cows grazing. But, years ago it was farmland. As a child, I can remember walking through the plowed fields and finding arrowheads. So there were paths made by Native Americans down on the farm, long before Loyalists wearing kilts, and Union soldiers in muddy boots passed through. They are all paths that have led us to where we are today. And they are paths that need to be remembered.

