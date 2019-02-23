Animal shelter ‘journey’ needs to involve public

The Sampson County Animal Shelter sustained a sizable black eye around this time last year when a state inspection revealed neglect, improper documentation and euthanizations prior to minimum holding periods mandated by law.

County leaders were understandably inundated with phone calls, emails and walk-ins from people who wanted to voice their concerns when the inspection’s findings were revealed in a March 2018 article in The Sampson Independent.

And county officials listened, then slowly chipped away at a list of corrective actions in the weeks and months that followed. County and shelter staff took counsel and training from state animal welfare officials and local veterinarians. Operations were revised with the aim that animals receive more effective, thorough and documented care.

That includes new intake procedures, notably an expanded assessment form that requires shelter staff to examine every part of that animal to avoid the open wounds and emaciation witnessed last year.

The county also allocated $60,000 to reclassify an existing position to a vet assistant, as well as outfit the shelter with some basic medical supplies it didn’t have before so minor ailments, such as mange, can be treated in-house. LED lighting has been installed in the main kennel area and new dog pens will be purchased and installed over the next three years.

They are all positive strides, moves that should have been made before it came to this. But here we are.

This is not to pour cold water on their efforts, but along with corrective actions must come the understanding that the shelter has to be more transparent. Not just to a state inspector or a contract veterinarian, but to the public.

In the wake of last year’s scathing shelter review, animal rights advocates implored the need for an advisory group and better transparency. It wasn’t about policing anyone, they said, but merely trying to help dogs and cats by identifying issues and challenges shelter employees face.

Improving the shelter “is a journey, not a destination” — one of constant improvement, as Commissioner Jerol Kivett put it. Board chairman Clark Wooten, who called the shelter fallout “one of the biggest negatives” in the county during his years on the board, also said its turnaround should be readily apparent to the public.

The problem is the shelter is barely open to that populous.

While the Sampson shelter has office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, customer visitation and adoption hours only extend from 1 to 5 p.m. More than half the day is chalked up to cleaning and maintenance.

Duplin’s shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m., allowing people to come in during lunch and after work. Bladen is open for adoptions from 12-5 p.m., similarly allowing that lunch rush. Wayne County has adoption hours on Saturday, just as Harnett County does, while Pender is open seven days a week.

There are now four full-time people at the Sampson facility — a shelter director, manager, attendant and vet assistant — as opposed to three last year. Three others work part-time.

So now that tax dollars have been spent to beef up staff and revamp the facility, let’s look toward expanding adoption hours to save more animals.

Is that not the whole point?

In 2018, the shelter took in more than 2,000 animals. There were 224 adopted, 104 returned to owners, 828 rescued and 942 euthanized. That is a euthanasia rate of 44.6 percent. Although reportedly a decrease of 10 percent from 2017, according to shelter officials, it still means nearly half of animals that come into the shelter don’t leave.

“Euthanasia brings negative feedback, but we can’t save every single one of them,” shelter director Anna Ellis said.

No, but you can sure as hell try.

And that’s where the public, through advisory groups, social media and other means, can offer that support system. That resource has to be tapped, and those doors opened.

There should be the feeling that this county wants every single adoptable animal to find its forever home. We don’t get that from poor inspections, a closed shelter and high euthanasia rates.

While improvements have been made, there is still plenty to do. It is a journey, not a destination. Let the public come along.