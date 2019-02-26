The Price Family Singers

A one, a two, a one, two, three… “Daddy sang bass. Momma sang tenor. Me and little brother would join right in there.” That was one of the more popular tunes of the 1970s, written by Johnny Cash and popularized by gospel groups across the spectrum.

And, yes, that’s right. It included my family — dad, mom, and all four of us kids — while standing up in front of the church making a spectacle of ourselves as we sang our hearts out for the Lord.

Since my dad was a Pentecostal preacher, the vocal melody was a huge part of our lives. My parents had been making music together since their Bible college days at Eastern Bible Institute, now The University at Valley Forge, near Phoenixville, Pa.

After they had four kids — two boys and two girls — all of us were expected to “join right in there” along with them.

Dad wore his plaid jacket and bell bottoms; Mom was adorned in her polyester dress down to her knees; my brother and I had on our flared plaid pants and polyester paisley print shirts that were the grooviest thing this side of Mississippi River; and my little sisters were dressed in their homemade matching dresses, made by my dad himself, that looked more like potato sacks than anything else.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, we were all over the map with our hairstyles. Dad wore a slicked back hairdo from the 1950s. My mom had her hair poofed on top of her head – bouffant style, a remnant from the 1960s. My brother had the shag while I had a feathered do; and my sisters each had page boy cuts, all from the present day 1970s.

I’m not exactly sure when it happened. But I think my parents decided to turn our little family into a musical group after The Blakley Singers — a traveling evangelist and singing group — came to our church.

After all, I had been taking piano lessons for a couple years at the time while my mother could bang out a tune on the organ; and my brother was itching to play Billy Beckinger’s drums in the church orchestra.

Need I say more… instant gospel musical group.

It was when “Catch you on the flip-side!” was used to say goodbye or see you later. “Can you dig it?” was used to see if someone agreed with you. “Right on!” which meant you agreed with someone or something.

Those are just a few of the things I used to say as a little kid growing up back in the day. But “groovy” was my all time favorite word to throw around. However, I still catch myself using the aforementioned first phrase when I say farewell for the day to my co-workers at Walmart.

I didn’t have to watch “That 70s Show.” Because I lived through that decade of mood rings, striped tube socks, flared plaid pants, short shorts, polyester print shirts as well as shag, feathered, and page boy hairdos.

I don’t need to be retro. I was retro. And my family was groovy hipsters singing for Jesus every time the congregation got an itch to hear our vocal harmony.

But of all the singing families from the 1970s — The Osmonds, The Jackson 5, The Carpenters, or the Bee Gees — I looked at our family more like a certain fictional one, The Partridge Family.

I was just waiting for my parents to give us all matching outfits and trade in our station wagon for a very colorful school bus.

We had numerous 8-track tapes — The Happy Goodman’s, The Couriers, and Bill Gaither to name a few — and listened to them often as we made our travels down the highway of life in that station wagon.

I could sing every song, some word for word. I’m surprised smoke didn’t start coming out of the 8-track player in our station wagon as it chewed up one of the tapes. We listened to them that often.

Records were another source of music entertainment in our house us kids would often lay on the floor in front of the record player and sing out the tunes coming out of the speakers. Bullfrogs and Butterflies was one of our favorites.

But when we would have to get up in front of the whole church and sing, I was more than a little embarrassed. To be honest, I’m surprised my brother even agreed to do it. He’d rather be out throwing a football or shooting hoops.

And as for me, all I can say is I guess my voice changed for the worse when I went through puberty. Because according to my ex-wife, I couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket. She told me this one Sunday morning when I was boisterously singing out “There is Power in the Blood” during the worship service at church. How rude!

But here’s the kicker… I remember singing in church long after I went through puberty. My best friend Billy and I used to sing duets all the time. What I would like to know is why no one ever told me that I couldn’t carry a melody. Now that is messed up.

So now, the only place I sing is in my car when I’m alone or in the shower. If someone should happen to hear me when I’m washing my hair down at Workout Anytime of Clinton… too bad for them.

Now my parents sing with their granddaughter, my niece, Ashley. And they renamed themselves “Priceless.” I’m just glad every time I listen to them at Bethesda Assembly of God out on Highway 421, that I’m not up there with them making a fool of myself.

Although the days when our little family musical group graced the platform at church singing our hearts out are long past, the memory of them is tucked away in my mind and remembered with fondness.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

