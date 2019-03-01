Showcasing the cornucopia of our community

The Sampson Independent strives every day to inform readers and tell the stories of the many people whose impact on their local communities make this county what it is. Likewise, we endeavor to share how citizens are impacted by the various projects and efforts made every day within Sampson’s borders, and what lies on the horizon.

It is a cornucopia, and like its residents, those Sampson-centric stories are diverse and dynamic.

Each year, as winter begins to turn to spring, the Sampson Independent publishes its Insight section, a showcase for advertisers and a package that allows that daily news and content offering to expand. In today’s edition you will find our 2019 Insight, a 40-page section that includes stories about agricultural endeavors, local parks, community projects, downtown business growth and industry initiatives.

We sought to drive home the stories of the men and women who work every day to improve lives in Sampson and its municipalities, be it through beautification projects and new business, teaching our young populous or advocating for the preservation of a natural resource.

From the expansion of a colorful barn quilt trail that traverses across the county to the revitalization of local recreation areas, from a group’s mission to protect and preserve hundreds of miles of waterways, to local officials’ desire to see that all veterans are are honored in a tangible way across the 962 square miles that make up home, we wanted to spotlight a small piece of what makes this place so great.

Just as important as reading those stories is taking time to look at those who supported the section. Sampson and its surrounding counties are home to thriving businesses that deserve your support.

A running theme in Sampson’s search for growth is the aim not just to survive, but thrive. Supporting those local businesses, just as they have supported us, allows them to continue on, improve and grow. The hard work, passion, care and ingenuity of local businessmen and women, government departments, civic and community agencies and others is what makes this county “Simply Sampson.”

That simple theme is what drove this Insight section, and what we asked members of the community, including town mayors, department heads, school officials to use as they crafted columns to accompany the stories contained in Insight.

They wrote about arts and growth, accomplishments and aspirations. They shared a glimpse into the decisions made that will move the county and its municipalities forward in the years to come. They also offered candid insight into some of the hardships, from domestic violence to child abuse, that occur in this county and how agencies have continuously sought to step up the protection of those individuals.

Insight is our way of delivering an expanded look at our community and the many people who strive to better the quality of life. Those subjects and advertisers are shared in the 40-page layout, as well as within today’s A-section. Still more will be featured in regular editions in the coming days.

We encourage you to take a look.