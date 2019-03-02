Opioid abuse a disease that needs treatment

North Carolina, like many other states, is facing an opioid crisis.

To address the problem, local and state government officials, along with healthcare providers, are working to put in place interventions like the judicious prescribing of opioid medication, community-based prevention efforts, the distribution of opioid overdose reversal medication Naloxone and harm-reduction strategies like the safe syringe programs.

State Attorney General Josh Stein sees the importance of those measures and has vowed to continue to douse the fueling flames of the epidemic that affects more than 23 million people nationwide. Since taking office in 2017, Stein has been instrumental in pushing legislation like the STOP Act, Synthetic Opioid Control Act and Hope Act into place, limiting the amount of prescription pain medication dispensed at one time.

The problem of over dispensing began in the 1990s when doctors were being bombarded by drug manufacturing companies to feel safe in prescribing opiate pain medication to patients — as the drugs were said to be safe, non-addictive and very beneficial.

Doctors listened. Fast forward 20 years, and medicine cabinets were overflowing with narcotic pain medication from routine dental procedures and minor broken bones. At the same time, in an effort to address America’s growing need to be pain-free, the pain scale became the fifth vital sign assessed in medical facilities and the amount of prescribed pain medications sky rocketed.

Those drug companies which claimed the medications wouldn’t cause any harm, were raking in the big bucks, and continued to market the drugs as safe and beneficial.

So, doctors kept prescribing.

Unfortunately for many Americans, it only takes one prescription of opiate pain medication and the teeth of addiction dig into them like a wolf sinks his fangs into his next meal.

Today’s teens are admittedly getting their first taste of the drug from the unused prescriptions found in the medicine cabinet at home. Nearly one in five high school students has reported experimenting with the drugs, claiming they felt it was safe since it came from a doctor and was approved by the FDA.

Across the state, drop boxes have been placed, allowing for the proper disposal of the unused medication so that it doesn’t end up in the hands of a curious teen or fix-seeking addict. And, if for some reason, you need to hang onto those unused pills, the Department of Health and Human Services has launched the Lock Your Meds campaign to increase awareness of appropriate storage.

All of these things sound good — and by all measures, they are good.

But, the truth is, until we begin to accept that substance use disorder is a disease and just like asthma, high blood pressure and diabetes, requires the proper diagnosis and treatment, the problem will continue to get worse.

The access to treatment for those already in the arms of addiction needs to expand. While almost 8 percent of Americans need substance use treatment, only 1.4 percent of them report receiving it. Good effort. Bad statistics.

Evidence on the effectiveness of the medication-assisted treatments like buprenorphine and methadone continues to grow, as does the stigma the provision of this treatment still carries.

Progress is being made, and funding from sources like the Drug Addiction Treatment Act allows for more physicians to receive training to prescribe these forms of treatment.

Many addicts are then faced with the shame and stigma that their actions of becoming a drug-seeking individual was a choice and not a disease. This way of thinking is outdated, with recent medical advancements proving the psychological changes such as desensitization of reward pathways, increased stress reactivity and changes in executive functioning are present in someone suffering from addiction.

The opioid crisis in North Carolina has come full circle. Seen one time as a problem that only took lives, we are now beginning to see the problem in the NICU wards of hospitals. Babies are being born addicted to some form of opiate, whether it is heroin or prescription pain killers. More is being done in the health industry to help these pregnant, addicted moms, get clean.

So, where are we now?

The opioid epidemic is the most urgent public health crisis facing North Carolina and we need to join forces with others across the state to continue combating this crisis. It isn’t an easy fix. It will take time, but with hard work and determination, we can continue to make progress.