The day I conquered the Pallof Press

Terror struck a cord that made my body shudder.

I was standing there in the middle of Workout Anytime of Clinton holding a grip handle that was attached to a stack of cable weights with both hands. My walker was out of reach.

I was so afraid of falling. In fact, it was the last thing I said to my friend and workout partner, Adam, who is a physical therapist (at PIVOT) and personal trainer, before he pried my white knuckles from the walker’s handles.

He tells me, “If you don’t at least try, you’ll never conquer your fears.” He always knows exactly what buttons to push to get me worked up to where I’m going to give him a what for.

I blame that on my stubborn streak. I have no idea where I picked that up. Couldn’t be that I’m half Irish? And for me having a disability, that’s what drives me. My mother tried to beat it out of me when I was a self-righteous little brat. Of course, that didn’t work. But it’s what has helped me to conquer this cruel and uncaring world.

I grabbed a hold of that grip handle like a steer in a roping contest at the rodeo. I was determined to do whatever Adam threw at me. If I fell, I would get back up, brush myself off and try it again.

That’s what I’ve done my entire life. Just like the lyrics from “Tubthumping,” a song released by British rock band Chumbawamba in 1997 — “I get knocked down, but I get up again.”

NOTHING was going to stop me now!

“Baby steps” was all I kept saying in the back of my mind.

I conquered the battle ropes a couple weeks before without the aid of my walker; and I’ve been showing them who’s boss ever since. Now it’s time for me to take the next step on my journey.

I just had to get up enough nerve to do it; and that’s what my buddy was there for — moral support. Either that or to kick my butt all the way back to the locker room; and I was not about to let that happen.

Adam called this the “Pallof Press.” It’s a core strengthening exercise that works the oblique muscles. It is also a term most gym rats are familiar with.

Since my comrade is a physical therapist, he knows that I need to tighten up the muscles in my mid-section to help me walk better.

It’s funny, ironic really — I’ve had cerebral palsy my entire life; but in the nearly three years I’ve known Adam, he has opened my eyes to so many things I’ve never known about my disability.

At any rate, in order to perform the “Pallof Press,” you place the adjustable pulley grip handle to shoulder height. Then with moderate weight you pull the handle out until it is centered against your chest while standing sideways. Then you push the grip directly out in front of you until your arms are fully extended; and then pull it back to your chest.

You repeat the process for 3 to 5 sets of 10 to 15 repetitions before facing in the opposite direction to work the obliques on the opposite side of your body.

For the average person, this task may seem simple. But for someone with a balance issue, it’s like holding a balance bean while walking a tightrope across the Grand Canyon. I was scared out of my mind.

I closed my eyes and took a deep breath. When I opened my eyes, I was still standing. That was a good sign that this thing just might work.

Now before you get upset and angry with Adam for leaving me helpless without my walker holding onto this grip handle for dear life, take a chill pill.

He never left my side. He was right there next to me throughout the entire process. And with his Greek god-like build, he would have definitely been able to grab me before I hit the floor.

But to be sure, that’s exactly what I was doing at first — holding on for dear life. However, my self-confidence grew, as big as the Grinch’s heart did when he returned all the gifts in the 1966 Christmas classic, by the time I finished the first set.

When I turned around while holding onto nothing but the grip handle, I felt my walker was too close for comfort. So without giving it a second thought, I kicked it out of range just a wee bit more all by myself.

Adam just looked at me and gave me a sideways grin. “You go, boy.”

Yeah. I definitely got this. At least until the next time my buddy springs another challenge on me.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

