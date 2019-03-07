First impressions vital in attracting valuable tax base

In the renewed mission to wrangle golden eggs of industry, Sampson leaders are scavenging to tie up any and all loose ends.

Along with gauging citizen input and preaching a message of unification toward a common goal of building tax base, shoring up any customer service deficiencies is just as crucial.

Regardless of what has been said, and how unified and prepared — and monetarily equipped with the establishment of a new economic reserve fund — the county may be, if that message is not communicated by those who serve as the faces of the county, it may be all for naught.

That may be a little dramatic, but first impressions are important, and could make or break the county as it relates to an interested prospect.

The Economic Development Commission’s John Swope can produce any number of charts, graphs, site plans, incentive packages and maps of Sampson’s proximity to major interstates and ports as soon as a prospect comes calling.

Information is important, being able to communicate that information even more so.

Business and industry leaders often consider a myriad of options when deciding to expand, not the least of which is location and the people who represent the potential destination. If something in that customer service sets off a red flag, they might move on just as sudden as they inquired.

County government officials have identified two “critical areas of interest” — the promotion of economic development and the continued enhancement of customer service.

And they go hand in hand.

Earlier this week, the county approved the hire of Creative Economic Development Consulting, LLC. The firm will use surveys, interviews and small group meetings to gather input on customer interactions, processes and outreach.

The study will involve Swope’s department and several others seen as directly impacting economic development. From that, recommendations will be made in an attempt to enhance Sampson’s economic development activities.

“The level of business-friendliness of a community impacts whether a company locates, a small business grows and an entrepreneur starts a new business,” Crystal Morphis, CEO of Creative Economic Development Consulting, stated in a letter to County manager Ed Causey. “In entrepreneurship, we talk about having a ‘culture of no wrong door,’ meaning that every door leads the entrepreneur forward.”

Any roadblocks could mean the end of something before it even starts.

In pitching her firm, Morphis quoted Sam Walton, the billionaire founder of Walmart and Sam’s Club.

“There is only one boss — the customer,” Walton once said. “And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman on down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.”

Spending $15,000 to study Sampson’s customer service cog is a small step toward the giant leap the county hopes to make in achieving growth. It won’t happen overnight, but it very well could be a small seed planted today in the form of a key interaction between a customer and county employee that serves as the catalyst for something momentous years from now.

After all, that is a customer who could easily spend their money somewhere else, taking their sizable investment, jobs and tax base with them.