Are we better than this?

“We are better than this. … We really are. As a country, we are so much better than this.” That was a sentence from the closing statement last week from Rep. Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Oversight Committee. It was at the conclusion of the long day of testimony by Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney.

I watched very little of Cohen’s testimony before Congress. But it was easy to determine what was going on. The Democratic Congresspersons (I think that it is the proper term you use now) were trying to dig up more dirt on President Trump, while the Republican members, in defending the President, were attacking Cohen’s creditability.

There were legitimate reasons to question Michael Cohen’s testimony, especially since he has already been convicted for lying to Congress, and is facing prison time. But the best witnesses in court are always not necessarily the most upstanding types of individuals. They just have to know information, and are willing to share it accurately. As far as Michael Cohen is concerned, who knows? Besides, it looked like all the questioning politicians were more concerned with making points with their political base than gaining information.

“We are better than this.” The media reminds us daily of the shortcomings of President Trump. And those shortcomings are troubling on many counts. It is also troubling that many Republican politicians are quick to always defend him, no matter what.

But, just as troubling, were the actions of the Democratic Senators earlier that week, when they voted to block a vote on the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.” The bill would have required doctors to provide care to infants who survive an abortion or attempted abortion. But the Democratic Senators, bowing to their more radical base, voted to not even allow a vote on the bill.

“We are better than this.” I appreciated what Rep. Cummings said in his closing statement at the Cohen hearing. But, let’s be honest, are we really better than this? Maybe a look back to another President will give us a better perspective.

Vice-President Harry Truman became U.S. President after Franklin Roosevelt died in office. Truman was President during the end of World War II, and made the final difficult decision to drop the nuclear bombs on Japan which ended the war. He authorized the U.S. to recognize the new nation of Israel when it was formed in 1948, despite the strong objections of other government leaders. Reading about President Truman, you will find he seems like an ordinary man who did what needed to be done in an extraordinary position during an extraordinary time.

Years after his presidency, President Truman made a statement about his former job that needs to be remembered today. He said, “The country has to awaken every now and then to the fact that the people are responsible for the government they get. And when they elect a man to the presidency who doesn’t take care of the job, they’ve got nobody to blame but themselves.” Today, of course, that applies to men and women. And not just the presidency, but all elected positions.

Maybe we do have nobody to blame but ourselves. Then, how do we become “better than this?” First, realize the hard truth — maybe we’re not better than this. The actions of our leadership are a reflection of our culture. And our culture is a reflection of us as individuals. As individuals, if we have decided that there is no God, or at best, God is irrelevant to our lives, then the culture will soon follow. Then the previously accepted standards set by God become irrelevant in the culture, society and government.

Second, it’s time for the “Three R’s.” Back in school, they called it the “Three R’s” — “reading, ‘riting, and ‘rithmetic.” Now, in order to be “better than this,” we need a different “Three R’s.” Maybe it’s time to realize, repent and return.

And maybe the Bible verse will ring true: “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14) If my people…but what if we don’t?

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton and can be reached at [email protected]

