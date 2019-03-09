Two “Southern” delights were among the businesses honored by the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce at its annual banquet this week, and it’s no wonder why.

People swear by Southern Smoke BBQ in Garland and Southern Style BBQ & Fried Chicken in Clinton, evident by the crowds that swarm when they’re open. From the queue of humanity on Thursdays and Fridays at the ‘Q’ joint on Warren Street in Garland to the line of drive-through vehicles that spills out to MLK Boulevard in the heart of Clinton, people converge in droves — and they don’t mind a little wait time.

Southern Smoke has taken off like a rocket since it opened five years ago, while Southern Style has had sustained success, growing annual revenues every year for three decades. That’s truly incredible.

Just as impressive are the people who operate these businesses.

Matthew Register at Southern Smoke and Samantha DiPinto at Southern Style were each Chamber award winners, Register earning the Entrepreneurial Success Award and DiPinto honored as Business Person of the Year. And when each accepted awards with their own names on them, they took the public opportunity to thank everybody else.

They thanked their families and they thanked the employees who work by their side every day. DiPinto called each of her longtime employees by name and rattled off their years of service — 27 years, 16 years, 13 years…

Register thanked his parents, Tim and Lynn, who you will often see putting together barbecue boxes and taking orders. He thanked his wife Jessica and their children, who sometimes give up their daddy on the weekends as he grows his business.

Despite rubbing shoulders with big-name chefs and making national TV appearances, Register thanked the young kids that work with him, who assist at Southern Smoke and with his catering business. It wouldn’t be Southern Smoke without them, he said. DiPinto echoed that sentiment about her employees.

Neither has forgotten what got them on that stage. Great food, sure. But that’s just a small part of it.

There are plenty of businesses with a quality product that fizzle out. It’s not simply about how to achieve success in the quickest manner possible, but about the grind — what is produced every day, and the people who pride themselves in working together to accomplish something and repeating that process, improving it little by little every day, like the famous sushi chef Jiro Ono.

He was renown for being “shokunin,” a Japanese word that means a master of one’s profession, a craftsman in every sense, so much so that there truly isn’t a fitting English translation for the depth of the word.

DiPinto said her own business philosophy was to keep both Southern Style’s recipes and service model consistent, striving not to deviate from either of them. Success is bred from consistency and improvement, along with the hard work of a dedicated staff and the support of the community.

Southern Style was honored with the Chamber’s Entrepreneurial Success Award back in 1999, a testament to its longevity. Twenty years on, DiPinto stood up on the Chamber stage again and expressed her thanks, as did Register, this year’s entrepreneur.

We congratulate them and wish them many more years, for Sampson County’s sake.