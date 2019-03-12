The four pledges to one of Pitt University’s many college fraternities carefully walked up the rickety steps of the rundown Victorian that should have been leveled years earlier. A “Keep Out” sign that once was affixed to the front gate of the historic home had been since displaced in the shrubbery.

The college freshmen had one candle and three matches between them. As their initiation into the brotherhood of future captains of industry, they had to walk through every room of the abandoned house displaying the lit candle in each and every window before completing their rite of passage.

Upon entering the grand foyer, one of the 18-year-old’s struck his match on the door jam and lit the candle as the heavy oak door slammed shut behind them.

As I said the words, “slammed shut behind them,” I quickly closed the open encyclopedia sitting on my lap. Making a huge clapping sound, it caused all the fourth through sixth grade students in the room listening to my ghost story to practically jump out of their skin.

I loved good sound effects when I was telling a scary tale. It made the fable that much more interesting, not to mention spooky causing everyone to sit on the edge of their seats – or the floor, in this case.

“Wait a minute! Who was that crying? A third grader? How did they get in here? I put the first through third graders to bed almost an hour ago.” One of my sixth grade girls took them by the hand and walked the little boy back down the hallway to the fourth grade classroom – their sleeping quarters for the night.

Along with three other adults, one of which was a fellow teacher, and a handful of high schoolers for crowd control, I was at the annual “Book-It Sleepover” at Praise Christian Academy in North Versailles, Pa. with approximately 75 students in March 1994.

In fact, I was in charge of that year’s event. I had chosen “A Pirate’s Adventure” as the theme, which was based around the infamous pirate Blackbeard and his ship, The Queen Anne’s Revenge.”

The Book-It reading program ran from October through February. If a student met their monthly reading goals, they received a coupon for a free personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut. The students that reached their goals for all five months were eligible to participate in the slumber party.

We had such a positive response from the previous year’s overnighter that many more students qualified to take part in the extracurricular event that following year when I was chosen to lead the affair. So I went all out and spared no expense to make it a spectacular night to remember.

We began the festivities with registration in the church’s back foyer. The parents were invited to attend the opening ceremony in the church sanctuary, which included a few church-related drama and puppet skits. We also gave the moms and dads a printout of the evening’s activities and asked them to rejoin us the following morning for the closing ceremony.

Although there were a few teary eyed adults when it came time to say goodbye, the kids were eager to begin the celebration with the Book-It Olympics on the hull or lowest deck of the ship.

For all intensive purposes, I felt it best to separate the students into four groups – first through third grade and fourth through sixth grade dividing them between the girls and boys – each group ended up with the same number of students.

It’s funny. When you plan things out in your mind, everything goes as smooth as butter. But when you execute said plans, everything that can happen will happen. And to think, I had three meetings with all my worker bees prior to the pajama party.

I was spread thinner than icing on a cake that night. If it wasn’t one of the other adults needing clarification on how to conduct one of the many Olympic-style games, it was an issue with one of the groups having their snack in the school cafeteria.

Against my better judgment, I allowed the older students to have a pillow fight after watching a movie in the multi-purpose room downstairs. I should have put a stop to it when the kids formed two lines while one youngster would run through getting slaughtered with pillows.

I wanted to cry when little Nathan Armstrong fell to the floor with a bloody nose. I blew my whistle and ended the madness. I picked the precious blond haired fourth grader off the floor and held him in my arms.

We called his mother, who was the president of the parent-teacher organization, to come and pick him up. But Nathan’s nose had since stopped bleeding and he wanted to stay. I kept a watchful eye on him for the rest of the night.

But after telling my infamous ghost story, I didn’t think I was ever going to get the older kids to go to sleep. At least I only had to be concerned with the boys, who had sleeping bags strewn about my classroom – a classroom without windows, I might add. I had the thermostat turned off and it was 80 degrees.

Christian Armstrong and Matt Robinson, two of my best students had their sleeping bags on either side of me. We laid there talking for over an hour before they finely fell asleep from exhaustion. It was nearly 2 a.m. It wasn’t much longer before I was sawing logs myself.

The next morning came way to early for me. But I had to gather the troops at 8 a.m. to start getting breakfast ready before the students made a stampede into the cafeteria.

But like clockwork, we all assembled in the church sanctuary for the closing ceremony and handing out of Olympic awards promptly at 10 a.m. The parents were thrilled to hear the evening was such a success through the tales their kids told them as they exited the building.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-1.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist