Impact of hog lawsuits felt beyond court

Amid the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars being tossed around in a federal courtroom in Raleigh, it’s tough to discard the personal impact and blow to a community when a longtime farmer loses his farm.

The hog industry is a massive one, but farmers like Joey Carter don’t run the industry. He is merely a part of it, regulated like so many in Sampson, Duplin and surrounding counties as he tries to make a living as a small cog in the wheel of global food production.

Carter was a longtime law enforcement officer, a police chief for the town of Beulaville. He has been a volunteer fireman for over three decades. He hoped to leave his hog operation in Duplin County to his sons, but now there is no operation to give. That’s tough to swallow.

A video at the Friends of Agriculture rally in Sampson this week showed Carter as he watched the last of his hogs removed from his Duplin operation, once responsible for feeding thousands each year. His farm, though operated lawfully, is now considered a nuisance in the eyes of the law. Really?

If it can happen to Joey Carter, it can happen to anybody, hog leaders said. It’s true — it’s happening now.

Carter’s Beulaville farm was at the heart of two lawsuits that have already played out in Raleigh, where North Carolina’s $11 billion hog industry has been handed five defeats in as many trials. Juries have awarded a total of $550 million to plaintiffs, although N.C. law caps punitive damages — a reduction to just shy of $100 million.

In all the cases, Smithfield Foods’ subsidiary Murphy-Brown is named as the defendant.

Neighbors of farms say noxious odors, hordes of flies and pests and excessive spraying has been a detriment to their quality of life. What is troubling is that attorneys for the defendant have to urge presiding judges not to bring up the company’s finances, because they believe it is tainting jurors and resulting in the lofty awards to plaintiffs.

WH Group, which bought Smithfield Foods in 2013, generated $22 billion in revenues in 2017. Duplin, Sampson and Bladen counties are the leaders in hog production for the state, and rank among the top 15 in the nation. The N.C. hog industry provides 46,000 jobs in this state and its $11 billion industry is second only to Iowa’s.

Mona Lisa Wallace, whose firm Wallace & Graham in Salisbury, N.C., teamed with two Texas-based firms in the lawsuits, said the cases are about family property rights and a clean environment.

Quality of life is vital, and everyone has property rights, but aren’t there varying degrees to that understanding?

These aren’t new farms, and that $11 billion industry didn’t grow overnight.

If more stringent regulations are necessary, the industry should evolve as it has before. But it’s difficult to comprehend how deciding to live next to a hog farm in one of the largest hog-producing counties in one of the largest hog-producing states in the nation can entitle you to millions of dollars.

It seems frivolous to say the least.

“Agriculture is what we do here,” Friends of Ag president Ronnie Jackson said last year. “Sampson County is one of the biggest agriculture counties in the Southeast, and really the whole United States. The pork industry is really a vital part of that.”

The threat of the suits to that industry and its farmers is very real, as Jackson himself said this week.

The full impact they will have on this community, where agriculture is critical to the economy, remains to be seen. But for the short term, it means some farms are being shuttered and guys like Joey Carter are stripped of a living.

Agriculture is what we do here, but the ones who do it are taking it on the chin.