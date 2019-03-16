A phone call can make all the difference to someone, from a prospective nurse, a fledgling engineer, a future leader in science and technology or anybody else whose education could improve their life and pay dividends for this community.

Each year, the Sampson Community College Foundation holds its phonathon, through which members of the community are literally called upon to pledge their support to the foundation’s ongoing efforts to raise money for scholarships and academic programs.

This year’s phonathon is on tap for this Tuesday, March 19, and we are urging everybody to mark it down and answer their phone when the time comes. Someone on the other end of the line is hoping to get a donation to a worthwhile cause — to offer valuable educational opportunities to those who need and deserve them.

That money funds grants, scholarships, programs and support services at the college.

If you’ve never understood the value of that financial support for the phonathon, follow along this Tuesday on Star Communication Channel 16, from 6 until 8 p.m., and absorb the testimonies from students who have been greatly impacted by the donations the annual event receives.

There has been $56,000 raised in the past three years, $22,000 last year alone. Thousands have already been collected this year leading up to Tuesday’s event. The foundation was able to award $100,000 in scholarships and grants last year.

The phonathon has been around nearly as long as the foundation itself. Established in 1986, the foundation began the phone drive the following year. While it’s changed here and there since that time, at the heart of the fundraising effort has been the desire to see that the college is able to offer an education to those seeking one.

Since 2011 it has been a live television event, allowing everyone to see the students who have benefited, and hear from them along with the staff and faculty responsible for the many diverse educational offerings at the college.

Viewers can learn about new programs and be informed on new campus construction, including the expanding infrastructure of the welding and truck driving programs, among others. Local talent, including staff and students, will offer singing and dancing, showcasing some of the amazing talent in Sampson.

The phonathon allows us to celebrate the generosity of so many across the community while helping those who are starting out on a career path, seeking to improve themselves, supporting their families or overcoming extreme conditions. Listen to SCC department heads talk about the differences they see in students who receive help through phonathon donations.

Their words are heartfelt, the examples real. The scholarships and grants students receive allow them to make their dreams reality, and this community better for it.

Those testimonies, those success stories, are the direct result of the funds from every person who opens up their heart, their wallet and their pocketbook to contribute something to the phonathon. It’s not about how much, it’s the mere fact that a gift has been made. Every dollar is an investment into the future of students, the college and this county — and every bit adds up.

The SCC Foundation and the college serve the students of this community, who ultimately pay it forward. They are the teachers, the doctors, the nurses, the ones who build, maintain and grow this place. And they deserve our support.

The difference that can be made with a simple phone call and a pledge is more than you know.