Closing health coverage gap

To The Editor:

It has been a privilege to practice Family Medicine in this community for many years. Living in a close-knit rural community like ours allows for personal relationships with patients as neighbors and friends. In urban areas, this is less likely to be the case.

The lack of access to health insurance coverage affects more people in rural areas like ours than in suburban or even most urban areas. Our practice cares for patients both with and without insurance coverage. Unfortunately, without coverage, or adequate coverage, patients tend to put off necessary medical care. This can lead to undesirable effects, like higher rates of premature babies, diabetes, hypertension, strokes, heart attacks and preventable cancers.

As a small community, the loss of someone due to health problems has a more profound effect on the businesses in which they work, the local economy and the fragile infrastructure that exists. The impact of these problems is magnified when compared to a more urban setting.

One important thing that could help improve rural health would be to enact legislation to close this coverage gap and provide healthcare access to approximately 500,000 of North Carolina’s citizens. Legislation that would work towards closing this gap would be a step in the right direction.

Please join us in urging our state legislators to work together to enact legislation that would ensure access to health insurance for many of our neighbors, both here in Sampson County and across the state. The benefits of this type legislation would have a positive effect not only in healthcare, but in all aspects of our lives. Thank you for your consideration.

Physicians of Clinton Medical Clinic,

John B. Smith, MD

John T. Newton, MD

William C. Carr, MD

Larry Watts, MD

Ken Yang, MD

Arthur Apolinario, MD

Gilbert Palmer, MD

Ted Bauman, MD

Ada Conway, MD