Not forgotten, residents need more than words

It’s been six months since Hurricane Florence hit, but residents across the eastern part of the state are still putting the pieces together in the wake of a behemoth from Mother Nature that changed landscapes and put entire towns underwater as it inflicted some $17 billion in damage.

In Sampson, a multitude of roads were fractured and residents displaced and stranded, especially in southern parts of the community, where neighborhoods transformed to islands.

Gov. Roy Cooper visited those hardest-hit areas, notably Ivanhoe, during a visit earlier this week.

He said those people were not forgotten, a heartfelt message that meant a good deal to residents who spoke to us. But now those words need support, as they continue to recover, saddled with structural damage and deteriorating accessways.

The state is awaiting Community Development Block Grant funds for disaster relief, designed to help people with home damage, water infrastructure and other needs.

But, indeed, things move slow as the full extent of damage is assessed and the federal government trudges along in processing requests for aid in disaster counties, Sampson among about two dozen in North Carolina. The governor told Sampson crowds that it is a slow, deliberate process. Some have received aid, while others still wait.

“You’re not forgotten,” he told the gathered crowds.

Sometimes those words, and a simple visit from a leader whose face may otherwise only be seen on the news, can be a boost.

“We really appreciate that somebody bothers to come to the southern end of Sampson County … and actually pays attention to us,” said resident Stefan Hartmann. “We don’t know what’s going to come out of it, but it’s good for morale.”

We hope much more will come out of it, and we are confident it will.

County administrative leaders have already made efforts in recent months to vocalize to legislators the necessity for evacuations routes in the southern end, so residents won’t be stranded again when the next big storm inevitably comes.

To paraphrase one local leader’s words to Cooper, government has a lot of responsibility — key among them is to help people when they can’t help themselves.

Sampson’s first responders and county staff did just that, spending the hurricane away from their families as they manned local shelters and assisted in rescue and recovery missions. As Ivanhoe leader Russell Devane said after the storm passed, another flood would mean people stranded again, necessitating similar resources and rescues.

Property owners along Juniper Springs Road signed a petition in support of extending the roadway from McKoy Loop Road to Jumping Run Road, which would facilitate a viable escape route in the event of another emergency. It was an issue that came up again this week.

Sampson commissioner Jerol Kivett, who served as vice-chairman for the Mid-Carolina Rural Planning Organization, has discussed Ivanhoe’s plight with Congressman David Rouzer, another who made his own local visit recently, stopping off in Kenansville this month for a hurricane roundtable.

“We haven’t forgotten you,” Kivett said to Devane a few months back.

Cooper’s words again echoed those sentiments this week, highlighting the ongoing recovery process. And county residents appreciated hearing them.

The kind of devastation inflicted in September takes more than a few months from which to recover. Sometimes it takes years, happening little by little well away from the well-traveled thoroughfares repaired swiftly after the storm

Ivanhoe and others are not forgotten. Those words carry a lot of weight — action carries more.

We know that local leaders understand that and will continue to fight the good fight, urging legislators to do everything they can to ensure this county is prepared for the next once-in-a-lifetime storm.