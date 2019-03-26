The strength of friendship

After one year of friendship — sharing love, life and happiness — I had to say goodbye to the best friend I ever had.

I was heartbroken.

Billy and I were sitting in a corner booth at Knapp’s Dairy eating ice cream after church when someone came in to inform us the church board had asked my father to resign as the pastor.

My eyes clouded over with a moist glaze as tears dampened my cheeks. I ran from the local dive without finishing my chocolate sundae.

Life was so cruel and unfeeling.

I first met Billy the previous summer after my family moved to the mountaintop community in western Pennsylvania where my father accepted a pastoral position.

Billy came by the house with my sister’s new boyfriend. So while they spent time together, I entertained Billy with a round of H-O-R-S-E using the basketball hoop in the old church sanctuary attached to our house.

As the saying goes, “The rest is history.”

Except for the time I went away to college my freshman year, we were inseparable.

For the first few months, things at church seemed to be going rather well. They usually do during what they is termed “the honeymoon period.” Then one day you begin cleaning the house and find all the dirt that was swept under the carpet.

After that, things were never quite the same again.

Some of the people in that church were so hypocritical. Everything was sin to them, except for what they did.

It was a sin for the young people to attend the high school football game on Friday night, but it was all right for them to attend an antique auction on the Sabbath and miss church when the spirit moved them.

On my way back to Billy’s house, where I was spending the night, we passed by the house of the ring leader, who instigated my father’s removal. The yard was filled with vehicles of every shape and size.

They were most likely having a celebration to revel over their triumph of kicking my father to the curb.

The following Sunday when my father read his resignation letter, the tears began to flow again. There seemed to be a never ending supply ever since the night of the terrible news of our soon departure.

Billy looked over to me and saw the salty liquid dripping onto the Bible that lay limp in my hands. He wrapped his arm around my shoulders to comfort me and said, “Don’t give them the satisfaction of seeing your tears.”

“You need to turn your pain into determination to see through this situation,” he continued. “You will be a better person for it in the end. You are a survivor. These words may seem hollow now, but this is a time of testing for both of us.”

I never stopped to think that this was just as hard on Billy as it was on me. I was being so selfish, wallowing in my own self-pity, that I never thought of how it affected him.

That was at the beginning of June. We didn’t pack up and leave until the middle of August, which gave my best friend and me two months to make memories to last a lifetime.

After leaving the church, our family along with several others that left with us started attending another nearby church.

The last night Billy and I were together was at church.

We had often sang together, but that night had a very special meaning. It would be the last time we would ever sing our duet, “Thank You, Lord.” It was one of the hardest things I ever had to do.

Before we sang our special song together, Billy sang “Friends” by Michael W. Smith and dedicated it to me, his very best friend in all the world.

It was a very emotional scene. There was not a dry eye in the house.

The next morning, a few friends helped my parents finish packing the last of the things on the moving truck as I patiently waited for Billy’s arrival.

Just as I thought Billy wasn’t coming because it was too much for him to bare, I heard the familiar rumble of his red pickup coming down the road.

He overslept, so we didn’t have time for long goodbyes.

As we stood behind his truck, my father called out to me and said it was time to go.

I told Billy that I wasn’t going to cry or say goodbye because that seemed so final. But as we hugged each other remembering all the special memories we shared, a tear formed in my left eye.

As we broke our embrace, the tear made it’s way down my cheek. Billy wiped it with his thumb and put his hand around my neck and said, “You’re crying.”

I gripped his arm and said, “One out of two isn’t bad.

Climbing into the truck, my father asked if I was going to be all right.

As I watched Billy getting back into his truck from the side mirror on the door, I remembered something I once heard, “That which doesn’t kill us, makes us stronger.” I smiled through my tears and said that I would be just fine.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_New-Mark-S.-Price-1-2.jpg

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.