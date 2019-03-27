Sampson County’s water system has come a long way, and it’s to the benefit of current and future taxpayers.

A third production well is set for completion next year at the I-40/N.C. 403 interchange and a fourth is proposed to serve an expanded N.C. 24 West. Meanwhile, the water distribution lines continue to grow mile by mile, the underground network extending to more and more customers.

The State Water Infrastructure Authority recently awarded $1.6 million in grants to Sampson County that will pay half the cost of three projects to improve drinking water, establish the third well and connect the north end of the county system with Johnston.

Those are huge strides forward as Sampson continues to negotiate its way through the stream of water production. It’s a world in which Sampson is still relatively new, but already making a splash (enough water puns).

Back in the mid-1990s, Sampson county staff and the Board of Commissioners had a vision to establish a water system in the county. Many engineers said it wasn’t feasible, but four phases of infrastructure are now complete spanning a whopping 550 miles.

There is still exponential growth eyed in the coming years, as the county aims to reduce water purchases from other counties, while increasing its own water sales — which means revenue, the overall goal.

Money saved in water purchases and gained in water sales and new customers, along with any grants, is expected to offset project costs.

In 2013, Sampson bought more than 1 million gallons daily, most of it from Dunn, with monthly purchases from Dunn tallying about $42,000. The next year, in the wake of two county wells on N.C. 403 (Faison Highway) and Old Warsaw Road coming online, those water purchase were able to be reduced and the groundwork laid for the third well.

Similarly, purchases from the City of Clinton — and reliance on other area towns as a whole — have also dropped.

We applaud county officials for their foresight, and Public Works staff and contract engineers for their hard work.

Even as projects are underway, Public Works director Lin Reynolds, assistant director Mark Turlington and the rest of the Public Works staff continue to look at ways of improving and growing the system and its customer base.

New distribution lines will soon be going in on Bullard Pit Road, Lee Road, Wellie Lane and McKenzie Road, generating a minimum of 35 new customers at a cost of $200,000. Close to 8 additional miles of line on King Road, Governor Moore Road and South McCullen Road are being mulled. It would come with a $675,000 price tag.

The county has improved its own product, one of the best way at getting more customers.

More customer means more money, which means more projects. More projects and a larger network of water production and distribution translates to more customers, and the cycles goes on and on.

Years ago, former Public Works director Lee Cannady had lengthy meetings with commissioners solely to discuss his grand vision for Sampson’s future in water production. With Cannady, and now successor Reynolds, they have been able to realize much of that vision.

Before, it was about struggling to maintain, water-dependent Sampson relying on others for aid. Those days have passed. As Cannady often said, the county “is sitting on a goldmine,” a vast natural resource that could be mined to its benefit with time, money and effort.

Sampson has invested those resources, and now it is paying off.