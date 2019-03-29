Clinton truly deserving of ’All-America’

The City of Clinton is a 2019 All-America City finalist, and it is so richly deserved.

A lot can happen in a decade. That’s how much time has passed since Clinton leaders last attempted to attain the National Civic League’s prestigious annual award, bestowed to just 10 communities in the United States. Clinton was a finalist back in 2009, just as it was three times before that, winning in 2007.

Each time, city leaders, residents and the local All-America City delegation shared the best their community had to offer, giving of themselves in the pursuit of something all could share. It truly is an effort of many, from those whose stories are at the heart of the annual All-America City theme to those who serve as the storytellers.

And now Clinton’s All-America City Committee, city leaders, residents and supporters prepare to do it again, the city chosen as one of just 20 communities in the nation to attend the awards ceremony in Colorado this June.

When Clinton was named an All-America City in 2007, it was rightfully shouted from the rooftops, etched onto red, white and blue banners in the downtown and emblazoned on city vehicles, uniforms, stationery and everything else. It became Clinton’s adoptive logo.

The Sampson Independent inserted the All-America City 2007 logo in its front-page masthead the very next week, keeping it there for years. We shared in our community’s accomplishment. The award, as Mayor Lew Starling said back in 2007, belonged to every single resident of Clinton.

The copious successes in Sampson’s seat since its last All-America City endeavor are a testament to those who work every day to embody what it is to truly be an All-America City. From local government, school and community officials, to business and industry leaders, they dedicate themselves, often in a collective effort, to improving the quality of life of Clinton’s citizens.

That’s what we see when students at L.C. Kerr School dig into the soil at their very own school garden while learning about healthy eating habits and the origin of their food. That’s what we see when neighbors in Clinton’s District 3 take back their community from a criminal element and revitalize Newkirk Park with the city’s support. It’s evident when a global pork production behemoth in Smithfield Foods takes it upon themselves to give back to the community, while being environmentally conscious to its neighbors.

Like we said, a lot can happen in a decade.

The downtown and surrounding area has blossomed thanks to investment in streetscape upgrades and the addition of public art and beautification projects, notably the Downtown Recycle Art Walk along Ferrell Street and the city’s first-ever dog park on Fisher Drive. Expanded events such as the wildly-popular Alive After Five Summer Concert Series, one of a bounty of fruitful local partnerships, has also brought thousands of people to the heart of Clinton every years.

And there’s so much more.

The National Civic League said the All-America City Award is meant to shine a spotlight on the incredible work taking place in communities across the country. By celebrating the best in local innovation, civic engagement and community collaboration, the awards program aims to remind us of the potential within every town — big or small — to tackle tough issues and create real change.

That spotlight shines so bright here.

Regardless of whether the City of Clinton is one of the last 10 communities, and the banners, the vehicles and the masthead change, it already embodies everything the All-America City distinction represents.